Jacquet Metals SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
Jacquet Metals SA (Paris:JCQ):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
August 31, 2025
|
21 531 967
|
31 281 250
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 070 250, taking into account the 1 211 000 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
