Jacquet Metals SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metals SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

August 31, 2025

21 531 967

31 281 250

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 070 250, taking into account the 1 211 000 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

Jacquet Metals SA

Jacquet Metal Service

