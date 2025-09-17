Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Formycon AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

17.09.2025
Original-Research: Formycon AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

17.09.2025 / 15:55 CET/CEST
Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Formycon AG

     Company Name:                Formycon AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A1EWVY8

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        17.09.2025
     Target price:                EUR48
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG
(ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and
decreased the price target from EUR 49.00 to EUR 48.00.

Abstract:
H1/25 revenue of EUR9.0m was low relative to full-year guidance of EUR55m to
EUR65m. However, we see the topline rebounding strongly during the second
half, and particularly during Q4 as FYB202 (Stelara biosimilar) sales gather
momentum in the U.S. and Europe, and Formycon books upfront payments in
connection with commercialisation deals for FYB206 (Keytruda biosimilar) for
one or more geographic regions. Formycon is the first non-Chinese company to
complete recruitment of a pivotal trial for a Keytruda biosimilar candidate.
Results of the FYB206 study endpoint are expected in Q1 next year. Being at
the front of the pack of Keytruda biosimilar developers means that Formycon
may be able to make an early start to discussions with the reference product
manufacturer (Merck) on the timing of the FYB206 launch. Ideally, these
talks can secure FYB206 a position in the first launch group. Once Formycon
has concluded one or more commercialisation deals for FYB206, each completed
development step can lead to a milestone payment. We expect these milestone
payments to be important in enabling Formycon to reach its medium-term
guidance of positive EBITDA 'ideally.as early as 2026 but no later than
in.2027'. We maintain our Buy recommendation but have lowered the price
target from EUR49 to EUR48 (upside: 122%), as we now take a more conservative
view on FYB206 upfront payments in 2025 (EUR25m vs EUR35m previously). On the
positive side, we now see reimbursed development services coming in at EUR18m
for the full year (previously: EUR13.0m).

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN:
DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 49,00 auf EUR 48,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Der Umsatz von EUR9,0 Mio. im ersten Halbjahr war im Vergleich zur
Gesamtjahresguidance von EUR55 Mio. bis EUR65 Mio. niedrig. Wir gehen jedoch
davon aus, dass sich der Umsatz in der zweiten Jahreshälfte und insbesondere
im vierten Quartal stark erholen wird, da die Verkäufe von FYB202
(Stelara-Biosimilar) in den USA und Europa an Dynamik gewinnen und Formycon
Vorauszahlungen im Zusammenhang mit Vermarktungsvereinbarungen für FYB206
(Keytruda-Biosimilar) für eine oder mehrere Regionen verbucht. Formycon ist
das erste nicht-chinesische Unternehmen, das die Rekrutierung für eine
zulassungsrelevante Studie für einen Keytruda-Biosimilar-Kandidaten
abgeschlossen hat. Die Ergebnisse des Studienendpunkts für FYB206 werden für
das erste Quartal des nächsten Jahres erwartet. Da Formycon an der Spitze
der Keytruda-Biosimilar-Entwickler steht, könnte das Unternehmen frühzeitig
Gespräche mit dem Hersteller des Referenzprodukts (Merck) über den Zeitpunkt
der Markteinführung von FYB206 aufnehmen. Im Idealfall können diese
Gespräche Formycon einen Platz in der ersten Markteinführungsgruppe für
FYB206 sichern. Sobald Formycon einen oder mehrere Vermarktungsverträge für
FYB206 abgeschlossen hat, kann jeder abgeschlossene Entwicklungsschritt zu
einer Meilensteinzahlung führen. Wir gehen davon aus, dass diese
Meilensteinzahlungen eine wichtige Rolle dabei spielen werden, dass Formycon
seine mittelfristige Prognose eines positiven EBITDA 'im Idealfall bereits
2026, spätestens jedoch 2027' erreichen kann. Wir behalten unsere
Kaufempfehlung bei, haben jedoch das Kursziel von EUR49 auf EUR48
(Kurspotential: 122%) gesenkt, da wir nun eine konservativere Einschätzung
der Vorauszahlungen für FYB206 im Jahr 2025 haben (EUR25 Mio. gegenüber zuvor
EUR35 Mio.). Wir gehen nun jedoch davon aus, dass sich die erstatteten
Entwicklungsleistungen für das Gesamtjahr auf EUR18 Mio. belaufen werden
(zuvor: EUR13 Mio.).

