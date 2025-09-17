Original-Research: Formycon AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Formycon AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 17.09.2025 / 15:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Formycon AG Company Name: Formycon AG ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 17.09.2025 Target price: EUR48 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 49.00 to EUR 48.00. Abstract: H1/25 revenue of EUR9.0m was low relative to full-year guidance of EUR55m to EUR65m. However, we see the topline rebounding strongly during the second half, and particularly during Q4 as FYB202 (Stelara biosimilar) sales gather momentum in the U.S. and Europe, and Formycon books upfront payments in connection with commercialisation deals for FYB206 (Keytruda biosimilar) for one or more geographic regions. Formycon is the first non-Chinese company to complete recruitment of a pivotal trial for a Keytruda biosimilar candidate. Results of the FYB206 study endpoint are expected in Q1 next year. Being at the front of the pack of Keytruda biosimilar developers means that Formycon may be able to make an early start to discussions with the reference product manufacturer (Merck) on the timing of the FYB206 launch. Ideally, these talks can secure FYB206 a position in the first launch group. Once Formycon has concluded one or more commercialisation deals for FYB206, each completed development step can lead to a milestone payment. We expect these milestone payments to be important in enabling Formycon to reach its medium-term guidance of positive EBITDA 'ideally.as early as 2026 but no later than in.2027'. We maintain our Buy recommendation but have lowered the price target from EUR49 to EUR48 (upside: 122%), as we now take a more conservative view on FYB206 upfront payments in 2025 (EUR25m vs EUR35m previously). On the positive side, we now see reimbursed development services coming in at EUR18m for the full year (previously: EUR13.0m). First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 49,00 auf EUR 48,00. Zusammenfassung: Der Umsatz von EUR9,0 Mio. im ersten Halbjahr war im Vergleich zur Gesamtjahresguidance von EUR55 Mio. bis EUR65 Mio. niedrig. Wir gehen jedoch davon aus, dass sich der Umsatz in der zweiten Jahreshälfte und insbesondere im vierten Quartal stark erholen wird, da die Verkäufe von FYB202 (Stelara-Biosimilar) in den USA und Europa an Dynamik gewinnen und Formycon Vorauszahlungen im Zusammenhang mit Vermarktungsvereinbarungen für FYB206 (Keytruda-Biosimilar) für eine oder mehrere Regionen verbucht. Formycon ist das erste nicht-chinesische Unternehmen, das die Rekrutierung für eine zulassungsrelevante Studie für einen Keytruda-Biosimilar-Kandidaten abgeschlossen hat. Die Ergebnisse des Studienendpunkts für FYB206 werden für das erste Quartal des nächsten Jahres erwartet. Da Formycon an der Spitze der Keytruda-Biosimilar-Entwickler steht, könnte das Unternehmen frühzeitig Gespräche mit dem Hersteller des Referenzprodukts (Merck) über den Zeitpunkt der Markteinführung von FYB206 aufnehmen. Im Idealfall können diese Gespräche Formycon einen Platz in der ersten Markteinführungsgruppe für FYB206 sichern. Sobald Formycon einen oder mehrere Vermarktungsverträge für FYB206 abgeschlossen hat, kann jeder abgeschlossene Entwicklungsschritt zu einer Meilensteinzahlung führen. Wir gehen davon aus, dass diese Meilensteinzahlungen eine wichtige Rolle dabei spielen werden, dass Formycon seine mittelfristige Prognose eines positiven EBITDA 'im Idealfall bereits 2026, spätestens jedoch 2027' erreichen kann. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, haben jedoch das Kursziel von EUR49 auf EUR48 (Kurspotential: 122%) gesenkt, da wir nun eine konservativere Einschätzung der Vorauszahlungen für FYB206 im Jahr 2025 haben (EUR25 Mio. gegenüber zuvor EUR35 Mio.). 