Landmark with a view: Aareal Bank finances Pullman Montparnasse Hotel in Paris

Wiesbaden, 19 September 2025 – Aareal Bank has successfully arranged financing for the iconic Pullman Paris Montparnasse in the French capital. The facility, provided to a consortium of sponsors including Bain Capital, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, and QuinSpark Investment Partners, aims to support both the acquisition and targeted capex initiatives. Aareal Bank acted as arranger, lender and agent for the transaction.

Located adjacent to Gare Montparnasse in the vibrant 14th Arrondissement, the Pullman Paris Montparnasse is a flagship of the Pullman brand and a landmark on Paris’ Left Bank. Rising 34 storeys, the property offers expansive facilities, including 957 rooms, two restaurants, a panoramic sky bar, and over 5,000 sqm of dedicated meeting and event space.

Originally opened in 1974, the hotel underwent an extensive interior refurbishment between 2017 and 2021, enhancing guest facilities and significantly improving building efficiency, and now enters its next chapter under experienced new ownership.

“This financing reinforces our strong belief in the lasting resilience and international allure of Paris as a premier destination, while safeguarding the long‑term value of this iconic property,” said Michelle Weiss, Head of Hotel Properties at Aareal Bank AG. “By supporting capital investment into both the guest experience and sustainability measures, we are helping ensure the Pullman Montparnasse remains a modern hospitality landmark for decades to come.”

Marc-Olivier Assouline, Head of European Value-Add at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: “This deal is a testament to the strength of our long-standing relationship with Aareal, and we are very pleased to work with them again on such a landmark transaction. As a specialist hotel lender, they have shown their ability to underwrite the entire facility with conviction and speed.”

The transaction underscores Aareal Bank’s continued commitment to the hospitality sector and its support for leading sponsors in acquiring and upgrading distinctive assets in top global destinations.

De Pardieu Brocas Maffei and Allez & Associés Notaires provided legal advice to Aareal, while HVS conducted the valuation of the property.



About Aareal Bank



Aareal Bank AG, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. The Bank uses its expertise to identify trends, challenges and opportunities at an early stage, and to exploit them for the benefit of its stakeholders. It provides financings, banking services and payments solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents, Europe, North America and Asia. Aareal Bank’s business strategy focuses on sustainable business success, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects as an integral part of this strategy.

Aareal Bank comprises the business segments Structured Property Financing and Banking & Digital Solutions. The Structured Property Financing segment contains the property financing and refinancing activities. Here, the Bank supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Banking & Digital Solutions segment, Aareal Bank supports businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalisation partner – combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking.

