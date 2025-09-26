Original-Research: mVISE AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: mVISE AG - from NuWays AG 26.09.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to mVISE AG Company Name: mVISE AG ISIN: DE0006204589 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 26.09.2025 Target price: EUR 1.30 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald H1'25: Strong margin improvements despite weaker top-line * H1 EBITDA comes in at EUR 0.5m, implying a 16.5% margin * Successful bond refinancing at favourable conditions H1'25 sales came in at EUR 3.1m (eNuW: EUR 3.9m), representing a 34% yoy decline caused by (1) the reorganization of the business model (i.e. reducing workforce to achieve improved utilization + active discontinuation of low-margin projects) as well as current market weakness leading to reduced order volumes by clients. Remarkably, profitability even improved on the other hand. H1'25 EBITDA came in at EUR 0.5m (eNuW: EUR 0.6m), implying a strong margin uplift to 16.5% (+6.6pp yoy). This comes on the back of the successful restructuring, which led to a leaner cost base especially concerning personnel (-59% yoy), improved production control, and the transition from a pure project-driven IT service provider to a software-focused business model with recurring revenues. Against this backdrop, adj. FCF (excl. gains from waiver of receivables in connection with repayment of bank liabilities) arrived at EUR 0.4m (H1'24: EUR -0.03m), thus indicating strong earnings quality amid a 76% cash conversion. While management did not make any specific comments on the FY guidance, we regard this as a confirmation of the EUR 1.3m EBITDA target, in line with our updated estimates. In our view, this looks plausible considering an improved top-line development in H2 (eNuW new: EUR 3.8m) as well as further efficiency gains. Successful refinancing. Following the refinancing of its bank debt in Q1'25, mVISE has now also successfully reallocated its 22/26 convertible. Furthermore, a legally secured option was established to extend the bond's maturity to 2030, with an increased strike of EUR 1.85 and the coupon remaining at an attractive 4.5% - a structure we consider highly favorable for the company. Importantly, in this case mVISE would have no major debt maturities in the next four years, enabling management to fully focus on the planned business transformation. Capital reduction. At last week's EGM, shareholders approved the previously announced capital reduction via a reverse stock split (10:1 ratio). On this basis, management intends to carry out a cash capital increase with subscription rights, followed by a private placement, for which new investors already expressed interest, according to management. Contingent upon the success of the capital measure, mVISE is an a strong position to further transform the business into an active investment platform, pursuing a Buy & Build strategy. Initial transactions will likely involve minority stakes, with the goal of combining risk control with the continued involvement of existing shareholders. Unlike traditional serial acquirers, mVISE intends to pursue a central, hands-on approach, actively supporting its portfolio companies to accelerate organic growth and create synergies. First acquisition discussions are already underway, and management expects to complete initial transactions within FY25. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 1.30 based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=4aee2ccf6aab7529b2873681a463cb74 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2204144 26.09.2025 CET/CEST °