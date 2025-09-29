Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE - from NuWays AG 29.09.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to 123fahrschule SE Company Name: 123fahrschule SE ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 29.09.2025 Target price: EUR 7.40 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald 123f issues PW amid pending reform; chg. Friday after market close, 123f put out an ad-hoc, stating that the company will likely not achieve its initial FY25 guidance of EUR 26-28m sales and EUR 1.5-2.5m EBITDA. From our perspective, this came as a surprise, following the strong H1 results published only three weeks ago, which also came with a confirmation of the FY outlook. In detail: Management now expects sales to come to arrive in the range of EUR 25-26m, caused mainly by a weaker than anticipated performance in the professional driver and driving instructor training segments. Moreover, the still-pending reform of the driver training regulations (i.e. simulators & online theory lessons) is apparently delaying investment decisions thus dampening demand especially in the simulator segment. Although simulators provided an already strong revenue contribution in H1 (EUR 0.7m), it still could not realize its full potential. Moreover, a major truck order expected for H2 did not materialize, while the communicated large order from Q1 (EUR 1m) shrank to EUR 0.35m due to "political uncertainties in the US. The EBITDA guidance was also reduced, as management is now targeting EUR 0.4-1.0m. This was due to higher operating costs in H2 following strategic personnel and investment decisions, one-off burdens from relocations and new site openings, and the weaker top-line development. Given the EUR 1.0m EBITDA in H1, the new outlook implies a negative EUR 0.3m EBITDA for H2 at mid-point. We hence position ourselves at the very upper end of the new guidance. On a positive note, management emphasizes that the core driver, the private customer training segment (79% sales contribution in H1), is continuing to perform well with double-digit growth, higher sales per instructor, and strong profitability, providing resilience despite the weaker segments. Looking ahead, a catch-up in the simulator business from FY26 on appears to be in the cards once regulatory reforms are enacted and demand materializes, while investments in the ERP platform, AI, and process automation are expected to improve efficiency and scalability. Overall, the strategic agenda remains unchanged, underpinning confidence in sustained growth and margin expansion, in our view. Overall, we continue to regard the case as fully intact, given the pending reform should only delay revenues. More importantly, 123f remains in pole position for the upcoming change in regulation given its unique set-up based on its proprietary digital platform as well as market leadership in most of Germany's larger municipalities. Hence, the company remains well on track for sustained growth and margin expansion based on increasing scale effects. We thus confirm our BUY rating with a reduced PT of EUR 7.40 (old: EUR 7.90) based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=c94a032759eb6259da17337da9f832c5 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2204770 29.09.2025 CET/CEST °