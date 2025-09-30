Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited (von Parmantier & Cie. Gm...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited - from Parmantier & Cie.
GmbH

30.09.2025 / 10:52 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited

     Company Name:                CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited
     ISIN:                        AU000000CUV3

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        30.09.2025
     Target price:                26.50 AU$
     Target price on sight of:    12 month
     Last rating change:          none
     Analyst:                     Thomas Schiessle, Daniel Großjohann

CLINUVEL strengthens global position with tariff advantage and Nasdaq
uplisting

Frankfurt am Main, 30 September 2025. Parmantier & Cie highlights in its
latest research note the strategic decisions taken by CLINUVEL
Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: CUV; Nasdaq ADR: CLVLY), combining operational
resilience with a clear capital markets strategy. The company is positioning
itself strongly for its next phase of growth.

A key element of CLINUVEL's strategy is its effective protection against
potential trade barriers in the United States. While many international
pharma and biotech companies are facing the impact of looming import
tariffs, CLINUVEL remains largely unaffected thanks to its forward-looking
production and logistics setup. By expanding its own manufacturing
capacities in the US, the company has effectively shielded itself from
potential 100% import tariffs. This tariff resilience not only safeguards
margins and supply chains but also provides a clear competitive advantage in
an increasingly protectionist environment.

At the same time, CLINUVEL is advancing the internationalisation of its
capital markets presence. By the end of 2025, the company plans to upgrade
its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme from Level I to Level II on
the Nasdaq. This move will meet the more demanding regulatory requirements
of US capital markets and open the door to new investor groups, particularly
institutional investors in North America. With more than 250 listed
companies and a market capitalisation of approximately USD 1.22 trillion,
the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) is the world's leading marketplace for
biotech firms. Uplisting to Level II will significantly increase CLINUVEL's
visibility in the US and broaden its investor base - without the need for a
capital increase.

The timing of this step is well chosen. The ongoing interest rate cuts by
the US Federal Reserve are creating a supportive environment for equity
markets, particularly for biotech stocks. CLINUVEL is taking advantage of
this momentum to strengthen its presence in the US capital markets and to
further implement its global growth strategy, while maintaining its primary
listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
By combining operational robustness against tariff risks with the upcoming
Nasdaq uplisting, CLINUVEL is sending a clear strategic signal. The company
is uniting stability with expansion potential, laying the foundation for
sustainable international growth.

Full research report available at:
Bloomberg ; FactSet ; LSEG
Online: https://www.parmantiercie.com/research

About PARMANTIER & CIE. GmbH
PARMANTIER & CIE. is a modern merchant bank based in Frankfurt am Main. The
firm advises companies on all aspects of financing - equity, debt, and
hybrid instruments - and also invests its own capital in listed and private
companies. PARMANTIER & CIE. stands for integrity, foresight, and tailored
financing solutions with entrepreneurial commitment.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=219fe91c1d9596a5c938b7af2a1d8a22

Contact for questions:
Parmantier & Cie. Research
Hungener Straße 6
60389 Frankfurt am Main
E-mail: info@parmantiercie.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2205916 30.09.2025 CET/CEST

°
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

