Original-Research: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited (von Parmantier & Cie. Gm...

^ Original-Research: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited - from Parmantier & Cie. GmbH 30.09.2025 / 10:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited Company Name: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited ISIN: AU000000CUV3 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 30.09.2025 Target price: 26.50 AU$ Target price on sight of: 12 month Last rating change: none Analyst: Thomas Schiessle, Daniel Großjohann CLINUVEL strengthens global position with tariff advantage and Nasdaq uplisting Frankfurt am Main, 30 September 2025. Parmantier & Cie highlights in its latest research note the strategic decisions taken by CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: CUV; Nasdaq ADR: CLVLY), combining operational resilience with a clear capital markets strategy. The company is positioning itself strongly for its next phase of growth. A key element of CLINUVEL's strategy is its effective protection against potential trade barriers in the United States. While many international pharma and biotech companies are facing the impact of looming import tariffs, CLINUVEL remains largely unaffected thanks to its forward-looking production and logistics setup. By expanding its own manufacturing capacities in the US, the company has effectively shielded itself from potential 100% import tariffs. This tariff resilience not only safeguards margins and supply chains but also provides a clear competitive advantage in an increasingly protectionist environment. At the same time, CLINUVEL is advancing the internationalisation of its capital markets presence. By the end of 2025, the company plans to upgrade its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme from Level I to Level II on the Nasdaq. This move will meet the more demanding regulatory requirements of US capital markets and open the door to new investor groups, particularly institutional investors in North America. With more than 250 listed companies and a market capitalisation of approximately USD 1.22 trillion, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) is the world's leading marketplace for biotech firms. Uplisting to Level II will significantly increase CLINUVEL's visibility in the US and broaden its investor base - without the need for a capital increase. The timing of this step is well chosen. The ongoing interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve are creating a supportive environment for equity markets, particularly for biotech stocks. CLINUVEL is taking advantage of this momentum to strengthen its presence in the US capital markets and to further implement its global growth strategy, while maintaining its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). By combining operational robustness against tariff risks with the upcoming Nasdaq uplisting, CLINUVEL is sending a clear strategic signal. The company is uniting stability with expansion potential, laying the foundation for sustainable international growth. Full research report available at: Bloomberg ; FactSet ; LSEG Online: https://www.parmantiercie.com/research About PARMANTIER & CIE. GmbH PARMANTIER & CIE. is a modern merchant bank based in Frankfurt am Main. The firm advises companies on all aspects of financing - equity, debt, and hybrid instruments - and also invests its own capital in listed and private companies. PARMANTIER & CIE. stands for integrity, foresight, and tailored financing solutions with entrepreneurial commitment. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=219fe91c1d9596a5c938b7af2a1d8a22 Contact for questions: Parmantier & Cie. Research Hungener Straße 6 60389 Frankfurt am Main E-mail: info@parmantiercie.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2205916 30.09.2025 CET/CEST °