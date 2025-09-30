Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: HORNBACH HOLDING AG & Co KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapit...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: HORNBACH HOLDING AG & Co KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

30.09.2025 / 15:26 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH HOLDING
AG & Co KGaA

     Company Name:               HORNBACH HOLDING AG & Co KGaA
     ISIN:                       DE0006083405

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       30.09.2025
     Target price:               110.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Q2-25/26 very solid development; full year guidance confirmed

HORNBACH continued its profitable growth path: Q2-25/26 sales rose by 3.0%
yoy to EUR 1,689.9m, mainly on the back of continued higher customer
frequency, and despite 2 fewer business days compared to Q2 last year. Its
half-year 2025/26 net sales were up by 4.4% yoy at EUR 3,599.1m based on a
successful spring season in its first quarter. The adjusted EBIT in Q2 came
in at EUR 110.5m (-7.2% yoy). This was primarily driven by inflation-related
salary adjustments and a slightly higher headcount due to upcoming store
openings; therefore, development was as expected. The group's half-year
adjusted EBIT increased by 2.5% to EUR 272.2m, in line with guidance, which
remains unchanged: HORNBACH confirms the guidance given on May 21, 2025. The
group continues to expect net sales in the financial year 2025/26 at or
slightly above (i.e. -2% to +6%) the previous year's level (EUR 6,200m) and
adjusted EBIT at the level (i.e. -5% to +5%) of the 2024/25 financial year
(EUR 269.5m). Given the good earnings performance in the first half 2025/26,
an adjusted EBIT in the upper half of the projected range currently appears
likely.
Its development in Q2/H1 was in line with expectations, we therefore confirm
our Buy recommendation and the EUR 110 TP.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=146583649e646bd150c05de12efd692d
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

