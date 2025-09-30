Original-Research: HORNBACH HOLDING AG & Co KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapit...

^ Original-Research: HORNBACH HOLDING AG & Co KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 30.09.2025 / 15:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH HOLDING AG & Co KGaA Company Name: HORNBACH HOLDING AG & Co KGaA ISIN: DE0006083405 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 30.09.2025 Target price: 110.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Q2-25/26 very solid development; full year guidance confirmed HORNBACH continued its profitable growth path: Q2-25/26 sales rose by 3.0% yoy to EUR 1,689.9m, mainly on the back of continued higher customer frequency, and despite 2 fewer business days compared to Q2 last year. Its half-year 2025/26 net sales were up by 4.4% yoy at EUR 3,599.1m based on a successful spring season in its first quarter. The adjusted EBIT in Q2 came in at EUR 110.5m (-7.2% yoy). This was primarily driven by inflation-related salary adjustments and a slightly higher headcount due to upcoming store openings; therefore, development was as expected. The group's half-year adjusted EBIT increased by 2.5% to EUR 272.2m, in line with guidance, which remains unchanged: HORNBACH confirms the guidance given on May 21, 2025. The group continues to expect net sales in the financial year 2025/26 at or slightly above (i.e. -2% to +6%) the previous year's level (EUR 6,200m) and adjusted EBIT at the level (i.e. -5% to +5%) of the 2024/25 financial year (EUR 269.5m). Given the good earnings performance in the first half 2025/26, an adjusted EBIT in the upper half of the projected range currently appears likely. Its development in Q2/H1 was in line with expectations, we therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 110 TP. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=146583649e646bd150c05de12efd692d For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2206172 30.09.2025 CET/CEST °