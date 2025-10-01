Notice to the holders of the 274 999 943.70¬ 0.125% bonds due 07 September 2026 issued by REMY COINTREAU (the issuer) and convertible into new shares and or exchangeable for existing shares of REMY COINTREAU (the bonds)

(ISIN : FR0013200995)

Pursuant to conditions 15.7.2, notice is hereby given to bondholders that, as a result of the dividend of ¬1.5 per share, payable on October 1, 2025 to holders of record on July 29, 2025, the calculation agent has determined the new conversion/exchange ratio shall remain unchanged at 1.036 (one and thirty-six thousandths).

