Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - from NuWays AG 06.10.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to ZEAL Network SE Company Name: ZEAL Network SE ISIN: DE000ZEAL241 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 06.10.2025 Target price: EUR 65.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch Q3 lottery spending: EJ strong, Lotto 6/49 declines again Topic: Following the end of Q3, all lottery data are in the books and allow for a detailed analysis: The most important brokered product at ZEAL, the Eurojackpot (EJ), has improved significantly yoy and qoq. Total spending rose by 28% yoy and 15% qoq to EUR 1.35bn, also due to one more draw than usual (27 vs. 26). Nevertheless, average spending per draw rose by 23% yoy and 11% qoq to EUR 50m which was the second highest figure since Q3'21. The main reasons behind this development were (1) two strong jackpot runs (from EUR 10m minimum to a large jackpot of EUR 113 and EUR 120m respectively) and (2) two consecutive peak jackpots of EUR 120m towards the end of Q3. Given the fact, that this Q3's spending was the second highest in recent history, despite quarters with more peak jackpots, indicates a general demand shift towards this product. Another highly popular product in Germany is the classic Lotto 6/49. Here, the development remains unfavorable for quite some time. It did not reach a peak jackpot since Q3'23 and jackpot runs are currently over very quickly, preventing high jackpots. Mind you, that this development is entirely based on probabilities, therefore a recovery can come any time. For players, however, this development lowered the product's appeal, which shows in decreasing demand. Total (average) spending for Lotto 6/49 declined again by 5% yoy to EUR 812m (EUR 31.2 per draw). For ZEAL, this development comes in favorably, as the lottery brokerage business remains the largest and most important for now and the EJ is its most important product. Q3'25 is also the first quarter, where the positive effects of the price increase (introduced in Q3'24) are bottoming out. Growth is therefore dependent on past customer intake, but also again more dependent on the jackpot development, which influences spending behavior. In sum, we therefore expect a strong Q3 with yoy and qoq improving KPIs. More specifically, Q3 sales are seen at EUR 55m (+24% yoy and + 9% qoq), whereas EBITDA is expected at EUR 14m (25.1% margin, -8.6pp yoy) on the back of very high marketing expenses of EUR 20m (+80% yoy). Mind you, Q3'24 did not see any peak jackpots, thus explaining the easy comparable base for sales and the strong comparable base for marketing expenses. Based on Q4 estimates being only incrementally higher than Q3e, the recently raised guidance should be well in reach, in our view. Against this backdrop, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 65.00, based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=3b364952c474dade1f6b95f69b136b6d For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2208270 06.10.2025 CET/CEST °