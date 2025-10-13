Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (von GBC AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Desert Gold Ventures Inc. - from GBC AG

13.10.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of GBC AG to Desert Gold Ventures Inc.

     Company Name:                Desert Gold Ventures Inc.
     ISIN:                        CA25039N4084

     Reason for the research:     Research Note
     Recommendation:              Buy
     Target price:                0.33 CAD
     Target price on sight of:    31.12.2026
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

Balanced Portfolio: Mali Resource Foundation and Côte d'Ivoire Exploration
Torque

Desert Gold's Tiegba Project in southern Côte d'Ivoire represents a
high-impact exploration opportunity in a prolific yet underexplored gold
belt. A broad gold-in-soil anomaly ~4 km by 2 km in size has been identified
at Tiegba, with soil values ranging from 100 ppb to over 900 ppb (parts per
billion), an unusually large, in-situ gold system that has never been
drill-tested. This anomaly's scale and strength suggest the potential for a
multi-million-ounce discovery, analogous to the big finds made in West
Africa over the past decade. Desert Gold Ventures has secured this project
and plans an initial low-cost air-core drilling program to test the target,
which could quickly confirm whether a significant gold deposit lies beneath.

The Tiegba project provides a compelling blue-sky catalyst, a virgin gold
target of significant scale in a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Near-term
drilling will be the first ever on this anomaly, offering a binary outcome:
no discovery (minimal value change) versus a major discovery (value creation
that could re-rate the stock by several multiples). The region's history and
Côte d'Ivoire's supportive environment increase the odds that success will
be rewarded by the market or strategic suitors.

The core thesis is that Tiegba could host a large gold deposit given the
extensive, high-tenor soil anomaly. Desert Gold's due diligence confirmed
the anomaly is real and in-place, covering a continuous area of roughly 4 km
by 2 km. Multiple soil samples on a wide grid exceeded 100 ppb Au (up to 940
ppb), indicating an extensive gold system in the bedrock. Such scale at
surface is what underpins multi-million ounce targets. Crucially, this
anomaly has never been drilled, meaning the project is at the true discovery
stage, a successful drill program could instantly redefine Desert Gold's
valuation.

Tiegba checks many boxes for a major gold system. It lies adjacent to a
regional shear zone (the Tahini shear), in Birimian greenstone geology, a
setting analogous to other large West African gold deposits. The anomaly
itself appears to consist of sub-parallel zones and possibly cross-cutting
structures, typical of multi-lode greenstone deposits. Notably, only ~20% of
the permit has been covered by soil sampling to date, so the known 4km x 2km
anomaly may be just one part of a broader mineralized system. There is also
active artisanal mining immediately adjacent (on a small-scale mining
cooperative permit), underscoring the local gold endowment. All these
factors increase confidence that the first drilling could intercept gold
mineralization. As management puts it, "This is precisely the part of the
world where you still can make new multi-million ounce discoveries at
surface. you can't really do this anywhere else in the world except West
Africa, which is precisely why we're here."

To appreciate the potential valuation uplift from a discovery at Tiegba, it
is instructive to review other West African gold exploration companies'
trajectories. Below is a comparison of select companies before and after key
gold discoveries or project de-risking events, focusing on scale of
discovery, jurisdiction, and how the market (or acquirers) valued them.

These comparables highlight that in West Africa, a junior explorer that
proves a large gold deposit can achieve valuations in the $200M-$600M+
range, either via market appreciation or acquisition. The valuations per
ounce of gold in the ground have varied widely based on grade, location, and
gold cycle timing, from under $20/oz (Amara, Gryphon in a bear market) to
over $100/oz (Papillon in a competitive takeout). Generally, high-grade or
advanced projects (Papillon's Fekola, Roxgold's Yaramoko) commanded higher
multiples, whereas lower-grade or early-stage projects (Montage's Koné,
Amara's Yaouré in 2016) saw more modest market value. Importantly, Côte
d'Ivoire assets have come to the fore: Tietto's Abujar was a standout
success, discovered and built in short order, with the market valuing it
around A$800M at peak and a major Chinese miner pursuing it. This
underscores that investors are willing to reward Ivorian discoveries in the
current environment.

For Desert Gold, the key takeaway is that a discovery on the order of 1-2
Moz could arguably justify a market cap in the hundreds of millions
(especially if grade is decent), given precedent transactions. For instance,
if Tiegba yielded even a 1 Moz discovery, one could compare it to Roxgold's
early stage or the Karma deposit, valuations in the ~$100-$200M range. A
larger 3-5 Moz find would put it in league with Papillon, Cardinal, or
Tietto, potentially $300M+ valuations. Naturally, these are speculative
figures; the conversion of ounces to market cap is not linear and depends on
project specifics. However, the asymmetry is evident: Desert Gold at ~$20M
is essentially pricing in no discovery; any substantial success could
recalibrate that dramatically. We also note potential for a "takeout
premium", several of the comps were ultimately acquired, delivering final
premiums of 20% to 50% overnight on top of prior run-ups. If Desert Gold's
drilling hits a significant discovery, the company could become an
attractive target for mid-tier producers looking to replace reserves in Côte
d'Ivoire. Even adjusting for risk, the risk-reward skew is in favor of
upside. It is important, however, to remain balanced, not every anomaly
becomes a mine, and some peers (especially those with low-grade finds or in
tougher markets) did not see such rosy outcomes.

On conservative inputs, we estimate Tiegba at about USD 9.5M today within a
defensible USD 5.8M to USD 13.1M range. That already represents a multiple
of the cash consideration and should step higher as surface anomalies are
converted into mineralized bedrock through trenching, air core, and then
reverse circulation results. The chained catalysts over the next field
seasons can push the probability weighted value toward the top of the range
and provide meaningful equity torque.

If we add the Mali anchor from the NI 43-101 PEA with after-tax NPV10% of
USD 54M to our USD 9.5M view for Côte d'Ivoire, the combined sum of parts is
USD 63.5M. With 269,554,099 shares outstanding, that equates to
approximately USD 0.24 per share (0.33 CAD / 0.20 EUR). Versus the current
share price of USD 0.054, this implies a significant upside. We reiterate
our Buy rating.

We note that our target price may be conservative given the updated 1.22 Moz
resource in Mali. We intend to publish a separate research report on the PEA
and to execute a full overhaul of the Mali asset valuation. We will then
combine the refreshed Mali view and the Côte d'Ivoire view in a clear sum of
parts framework. Even before that deeper work, we see an attractive upside
potential at the current level.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=70ea5d9b617b8d1a9337bd2c26f7990f

Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR
Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher
Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher
Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Completion: 10.10.2025 (11:30 a.m.)
First distribution: 13.10.2025 (8:00 a.m.)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

