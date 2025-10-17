Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 10 October 2025 to 16 October 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/10/2025

FR0013230612

700

19.1584

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/10/2025

FR0013230612

545

19.0357

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/10/2025

FR0013230612

366

18.8111

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/10/2025

FR0013230612

591

18.9481

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/10/2025

FR0013230612

754

18.6136

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

2 956

18.9118

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251017943027/en/

Tikehau Capital

