Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 10 October 2025 to 16 October 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/10/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
700
|
19.1584
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/10/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
545
|
19.0357
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/10/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
366
|
18.8111
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/10/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
591
|
18.9481
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/10/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
754
|
18.6136
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
2 956
|
18.9118
|
