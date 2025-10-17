Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 10 October 2025 to 16 October 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/10/2025 FR0013230612 700 19.1584 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/10/2025 FR0013230612 545 19.0357 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/10/2025 FR0013230612 366 18.8111 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/10/2025 FR0013230612 591 18.9481 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/10/2025 FR0013230612 754 18.6136 XPAR TOTAL 2 956 18.9118

