Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): Hold

Q3 preview & Sept. traffic figures Topic: Following reported Sept. '25 traffic results, FWAG will report Q3 results on Tuesday, 18th November and here's what we expect: FWAG reported solid September 2025 traffic figures, confirming continued growth momentum into the autumn travel season. In September, the group handled 4.22m passengers, up 4.1% yoy, of which Vienna recorded 3.14m (+2.2% yoy), Malta 0.99m (+10.5% yoy) and Kosice 0.09m (+6.1% yoy). This sums up a solid Q3, which is seasonally the busiest and thus most important quarter, with a total of 13.3m passengers (+2.9% yoy) as well a solid YTD performance of 32.8m passengers (+4.0% yoy). Against its peer group, VIE stands firm. Sept' 25 growth of 2.2% yoy in VIE against peers in the same weight class, is slightly behind that of Zurich (3.4% yoy) and Athens (+5.4% yoy), also on a Q3 and 9M basis, but the comparability is somewhat skewed. As a reminder, June, July and August experienced a loss of passengers at VIE due to the 12-day Israel-Iran war, which was much less pronounced at other international hubs, as Vienna has a strong Israel-US route network. Also with regards to other important Lufthansa hubs like FRA (+2.2% in Sept, + 2.6% yoy in Q3 and + 1.8% yoy YTD), VIE shows a similar growth profile, despite the war damper described above. For Q3, we thus expect sales of EUR 321m (+5.6% yoy) on the back of a 2.9% yoy increase in passengers and higher average airport charges. On the cost side, we expect slightly (3% yoy) higher material expenses of EUR 14m (Q3'24: EUR 13m), but more importantly 7% yoy higher personnel expenses of EUR 99m (EUR 92m in Q3'24) due to increased wages following the latest increase from the collective labour agreement in May '25. Consequently, EBITDA should arrive slightly higher at EUR 164m (+0.7% yoy), but at a lower margin of 51.2% (-2.5pp yoy). As Q3 is seasonally the busiest quarter in terms of passengers, it is also the most sales heavy and profitable quarter of the year, thus very important for FY'25e figures. Against this backdrop, the guidance of (1) c. EUR 1.08bn

sales (eNuW: EUR 1.10bn) and an EBITDA of c. EUR 440m (eNuW: EUR 447m) seems well

in reach. Next to financial figures, the attention seems to shift more and more towards the upcoming decision on the third runway. Currently, FWAG is still awaiting a decision by the Federal Administrative Court regarding legal standing of relevant parties, but could also decide on the project independently before the ruling's result. Until then, we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with unchanged PT of EUR 58.00, based on DCF.