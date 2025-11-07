W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total number of shares and voting rights

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of shares(*)

Number of theoretical voting rights

Number of actual voting rights
(exercisable at General Meetings) (*)

31 October 2025

461 984 087

461 984 087

461 865 770

(*) Without treasury shares and 1,130 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251107195602/en/

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Pierre & Vacances

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

US-Marktupdate: Kreuzfahrt-Aktien in stürmischen Gewässern
g​n​u​b​r​e​W
05. Nov. · Société Générale
US-Marktupdate: Kreuzfahrt-Aktien in stürmischen Gewässern
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Contrarian-Ideen
Zwei verschmähte Branchen haben 2026 Comeback-Potenzialgestern, 15:28 Uhr · The Market
Alle Premium-News
W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden