Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total number of shares and voting rights
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
|Date
|
Number of shares(*)
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
Number of actual voting rights
|
31 October 2025
|
461 984 087
|
461 984 087
|
461 865 770
(*) Without treasury shares and 1,130 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs
