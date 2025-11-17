W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 10th November to 14th November 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.3855

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.5144

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

59.2288

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

59.5191

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.7814

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

100 000

58.8858

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117715406/en/

Eurofins

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
On Holding
Eurofins Scientific

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

DAX - Verlaufstief und Hochlauf erwartet
g​n​u​b​r​e​W
heute, 10:21 Uhr · ING Markets
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 16.11.2025
Wie geht's nach dem Shutdown weiter? Das sagt die Statistikgestern, 20:00 Uhr · onvista
Alle Premium-News
W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden