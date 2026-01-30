MEMSCAP: Financial Calendar

MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), announces today its financial calendar for FY 2025 and FY 2026.

Financial calendar: MEMSCAP

Event

Planned Date

Financial earnings for FY 2025

March 26, 2026

Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2026

April 30, 2026

Annual general meeting of shareholders

June 2026

Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2026

July 29, 2026

Financial earnings for HY 2026

August 31, 2026

Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2026

October 27, 2026

Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2026

January 28, 2027

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. The company's shares are traded on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS). More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

For more information, please contact:

Yann Cousinet
CFO
Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com

