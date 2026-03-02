Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 23rd February to 27th February 2026

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

66.9618

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

66.9085

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

66.9007

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

66.8455

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

67.3610

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

67.3045

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

67.2653

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

67.2336

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

68.2462

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/02/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

68.3610

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

190 000

67.2772

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302800642/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

