Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

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Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)
21 rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of shares forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

May 31, 2026

 

 

742,496,650

Total number of theoretical voting rights: 742,496,650

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1): 732,310,909

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of May 31, 2026, i.e. 10,185,741 shares).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601809018/en/

Veolia Environnement

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