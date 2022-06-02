DGAP-News: SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab (deutsch)

SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab ^ SIG Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab 02.06.2022 / 07:00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIENMITTEILUNG 2. Juni 2022 SIG Group AG ("SIG") SIG schliesst Akquisition von Scholle IPN ab SIG gibt heute den erfolgreichen Abschluss der Übernahme von Scholle IPN bekannt. SIG wird das Geschäft von Scholle IPN ab dem 1. Juni 2022 voll konsolidieren. SIG kündigte am 1. Februar 2022 an, dass das Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung zur Übernahme von 100% der Aktien von Scholle IPN getroffen hatte. Scholle IPN ist ein führender Innovator für nachhaltige Verpackungssysteme und -lösungen für Lebensmittel und Getränke für Kunden im Einzelhandel sowie institutionelle und industrielle Kunden. Das Unternehmen ist weltweit führend bei Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen und die Nummer zwei bei Standbeuteln. 2021 erwirtschaftete Scholle IPN einen Umsatz von rund EUR 474 Millionen und ein bereinigtes EBITDA von rund EUR 90 Millionen [1]. SIG und Scholle IPN passen strategisch in Bezug auf das Portfolio, die Regionen, die Kategorien und die technologischen Fähigkeiten sehr gut zusammen, was Kunden, Mitarbeitenden und Aktionären spannende Chancen bietet. Das erweiterte Unternehmen wird in der Lage sein, das Geschäft auf ein neues Niveau zu heben. Es wird das gemeinsame Know-how nutzen, um schneller zu wachsen und noch innovativer zu sein und gleichzeitig die Führungsposition bei nachhaltigen Verpackungssystemen weiter auszubauen. Die Akquisition ermöglicht SIG, die nachhaltigsten klimafreundlichen Verpackungslösungen für eine sehr breite Palette von Produktkategorien in einer Vielzahl von Produktgrössen anzubieten. Ross Bushnell, ehemaliger Chief Executive Officer von Scholle IPN, ist mit Abschluss der Übernahme neu als President Scholle IPN, ein Unternehmen von SIG, Mitglied der Konzernleitung von SIG. Laurens Last, der frühere Eigentümer von Scholle IPN, wurde an der Generalversammlung von SIG im April 2022 in den Verwaltungsrat von SIG gewählt. Er hat bei Abschluss der Transaktion als Teil des Kaufpreises 33,75 Millionen SIG-Aktien erhalten und hält nach dem Kauf weiterer Aktien über den Markt derzeit 9,18% des ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals von SIG. Samuel Sigrist, Chief Executive Officer von SIG, sagte: "Wir freuen uns, Scholle IPN in der SIG-Familie willkommen heissen zu dürfen. Gemeinsam werden wir zusätzliche Wachstumsmöglichkeiten verfolgen und spannende Innovationen für die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie in den Bereichen nachhaltige Barrieretechnologien und aseptische Hochgeschwindigkeitsabfüllung entwickeln." Über SIG SIG ist ein führender Anbieter von Verpackungslösungen für eine nachhaltigere Welt. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. Nachhaltigkeit ist integraler Bestandteil unseres Geschäfts, und wir verfolgen den "Way Beyond Good", um ein netto-positives Lebensmittelverpackungssystem zu schaffen. SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.900 Mitarbeitenden ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als 70 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 42 Milliarden Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz von mehr als EUR 2,0 Milliarden. SIG hat ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz. Über Scholle IPN Scholle IPN, jetzt Teil von SIG, ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter innovativer, nachhaltiger Verpackungslösungen, einschliesslich der Herstellung von Barrierefolien, ergonomischen Ausstattungen und hochmodernen Abfüll- und Versiegelungsanlagen für Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen und Standbeutel. Scholle IPN wurde 1947 gegründet, hat den Hauptsitz in Northlake, IL, USA, und beschäftigt weltweit rund 2.100 Mitarbeitende. Scholle IPN, jetzt Teil von SIG, ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter innovativer, nachhaltiger Verpackungslösungen, einschliesslich der Herstellung von Barrierefolien, ergonomischen Ausstattungen und hochmodernen Abfüll- und Versiegelungsanlagen für Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen und Standbeutel. Scholle IPN wurde 1947 gegründet, hat den Hauptsitz in Northlake, IL, USA, und beschäftigt weltweit rund 2.100 Mitarbeitende. Im Jahr 2021 produzierte Scholle IPN über 480 Millionen Bag-in-Box-Verpackungen mit einem Volumen von rund 10 Milliarden Litern und über 3 Milliarden Standbeuteln. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.scholleipn.com. 