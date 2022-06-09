AppBlogHilfe

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

dpa-AFX · Uhr

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem
Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

09.06.2022 / 08:23
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

     Name:                             Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
     Straße, Hausnr.:                  Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
     PLZ:                              51373
     Ort:                              Leverkusen
                                       Deutschland
     Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):    549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

2. Grund der Mitteilung

     X    Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
     X    Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
          Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
          Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

     Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
     Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von
     Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

     06.06.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

                 Anteil          Anteil  Summe Anteile    Gesamtzahl der
            Stimmrechte     Instrumente  (Summe 7.a. +  Stimmrechte nach
           (Summe 7.a.)  (Summe 7.b.1.+          7.b.)         § 41 WpHG
                                7.b.2.)
  neu            0,37 %          4,74 %         5,10 %         982424082
  letzte         0,34 %          4,58 %         4,93 %                 /
  Mittei-
  lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

    ISIN            absolut                   in %
                       direkt  zugerechnet       direkt  zugerechnet
                  (§ 33 WpHG)  (§ 34 WpHG)  (§ 33 WpHG)  (§ 34 WpHG)
    US0727303028            0       382554          0 %       0,04 %
    DE000BAY0017            0      3212033          0 %       0,33 %
    Summe           3594587                  0,37 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

  Art des       Fälligkeit /  Ausübungszeitraum  Stimmrechte  Stimmrech-
  Instruments   Verfall       / Laufzeit             absolut     te in %
  Right to      Offen                                1575473      0,16 %
  Recall
  Right Of Use  Offen                                1993448      0,20 %
  Call Warrant  18.02.2025                             90895      0,01 %
  Future        17.06.2022                            976832      0,10 %
  Call Option   20.12.2024                           7745645      0,79 %
  Forward       25.01.2023                              9628    0,0010 %
                              Summe                 12391921      1,26 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

    Art des  Fälligkeit  Ausübungs-  Barausgleich      Stimm-  Stimm-
    Instru-  / Verfall   zeitraum /  oder physische    rechte  rechte
    ments                Laufzeit    Abwicklung       absolut    in %
    Call     31.12.2030              Bar              2889491  0,29 %
    Warrant
    Swap     07.06.2032              Bar              2124531  0,22 %
    Call     31.03.2035              Bar              3235117  0,33 %
    Option
    Put      20.12.2030              Bar              1715353  0,17 %
    Option
    Forward  20.12.2024              Bar              1231377  0,13 %
    Future   20.12.2030              Bar             17769620  1,81 %
    Put      15.12.2023              Physisch         5180881  0,53 %
    Option
                                     Summe           34146370  3,48 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

        Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
        Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
        Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
        zugerechnet werden.
   X    Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
        obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
        Unternehmen:

  Unternehmen                 Stimmrechte in   Instrumente in   Summe in %,
                             %, wenn 3% oder  %, wenn 5% oder  wenn 5% oder
                                       höher            höher         höher
  The Goldman Sachs Group,                 %                %             %
  Inc.
  GSAM Holdings LLC                        %                %             %
  NNIP Holdings LLC                        %                %             %
  NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd                   %                %             %
  NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd                  %                %             %
  NNIP Holdings I B.V. /                   %                %             %
  NNIP Holdings II B.V.
  NN Investment Partners                   %                %             %
  Holdings NV
  -                                        %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs Group,                 %                %             %
  Inc.
  GSAM Holdings LLC                        %                %             %
  Goldman Sachs Asset                      %                %             %
  Management, L.P.
  Goldman Sachs Asset                      %                %             %
  Management International
  Holdings L.L.C.
  Goldman Sachs Asset                      %                %             %
  Management Co., Ltd.
  -                                        %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs Group,                 %                %             %
  Inc.
  GS Global Markets, Inc.                  %                %             %
  Goldman Sachs Finance                    %                %             %
  Corp International Ltd
  -                                        %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs Group,                 %                %             %
  Inc.
  Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.                %                %             %
  Goldman Sachs Group UK                   %                %             %
  Limited
  Goldman Sachs                            %                %             %
  International Bank
  -                                        %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs Group,                 %                %             %
  Inc.
  Goldman Sachs Bank USA                   %                %             %
  Goldman Sachs Bank Europe                %                %             %
  SE
  -                                        %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs Group,                 %                %             %
  Inc.
  GS Finance Corp.                         %                %             %
  -                                        %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs Group,                 %                %             %
  Inc.
  IMD Holdings LLC                         %                %             %
  United Capital Financial                 %                %             %
  Partners, Inc.
  United Capital Financial                 %                %             %
  Advisers, LLC
  -                                        %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs Group,                 %                %             %
  Inc.
  Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.                %                %             %
  Goldman Sachs Group UK                   %                %             %
  Limited
  Goldman Sachs                            %                %             %
  International
  -                                        %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs Group,                 %                %             %
  Inc.
  Goldman Sachs Non-US                     %                %             %
  Americas Holdings LLC
  Goldman Sachs Non-US                     %                %             %
  Americas Holdings II LLC
  GSEM Bermuda Holdings,                   %                %             %
  L.P.
  GS Equity Markets, L.P.                  %                %             %
  -                                        %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs Group,                 %                %             %
  Inc.
  Folio Financial, Inc.                    %                %             %
  Folio Investments Inc.                   %                %             %
  -                                        %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs Group,                 %                %             %
  Inc.
  Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                  %                %             %
  -                                        %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs Group,                 %                %             %
  Inc.
  The Goldman Sachs Trust                  %                %             %
  Company, National
  Association
  The Goldman Sachs Trust                  %                %             %
  Company of Delaware

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

     Anteil Stimmrechte    Anteil Instrumente    Summe Anteile
                      %                     %                %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

     08.06.2022


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.06.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

   Sprache:        Deutsch
   Unternehmen:    Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
                   Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
                   51373 Leverkusen
                   Deutschland
   Internet:       www.bayer.com



   Ende der Mitteilung    DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1371529 09.06.2022

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Bayer
Bayer ADR

