IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium schließt Rahmenvereinbarung mit einem global operierenden Autohersteller aus Deutschland

Vancouver, Kanada, 13. Juli 2022 - Das deutsch-kanadische Unternehmen Rock Tech Lithium hat mit einem renommierten und weltweit agierenden Autoproduzenten mit Stammsitz in Deutschland eine Rahmenvereinbarung über die Belieferung mit Lithiumhydroxid, einem zentralen Material für die Produktion von Lithium-Ionen-Batterien für Elektroautos, geschlossen. Der Vertrag bildet die Grundlage zwischen dem Autohersteller und Rock Tech Lithium für zukünftige Lieferungen von Lithium-Hydroxid und hat eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren mit Verlängerungsoptionen.

Beide Parteien haben zudem in dem Rahmenvertrag vereinbart, bis Ende 2022 einen Fahrplan zu erstellen, um eine CO2-neutrale Produktion des Lithiumhydroxids zu erreichen. Außerdem muss das Rohmaterial aus Abbaustätten stammen, die gemäß der Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurances (IRMA) auditiert sind.

Dazu meint Markus Brügmann, CEO von Rock Tech Lithium: Wir freuen uns sehr, einen renommierten Partner gefunden zu haben, um das Thema Elektromobilität voranzutreiben. Das Lithiumhydroxid werden wir im brandenburgischen Guben produzieren, wo wir den ersten Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter Europas bauen. Der Produktionsstart ist für 2024 geplant.

Rock Tech Lithium ist ein in Deutschland und KanadatatigesClean-Tech-Unternehmen, das die Automobilindustrie mit hochqualitativem Lithiumhydroxid madein Germany beliefern wird. Bereits 2024 wird das Unternehmen Europas ersten Lithiumkonverter mit einerProduktionskapazitatvon 24.000 Tonnen pro Jahr in Betrieb nehmen. Eine Menge dieausreicht, um rund 500.000 Elektroautos mit Lithium-Ionen-Batterien auszustatten.

DasClean-Tech-Unternehmen hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, den weltweit ersten geschlossenen KreislauffurLithium zu schaffen und so dieRohstoffluckeauf dem Weg zu saubererMobilitatzu schließen. Rock Tech besitzt das Lithiumprojekt Georgia Lake in Ontario, Kanada.

Rock Tech Lithium ist an denBorsenin Toronto und Frankfurt notiert.Gefuhrtwird das Unternehmen von Dirk Harbecke, Chairman, sowie Markus Brügmann, Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Krause, Chief Financial Officer, und Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer.

