Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 11/07/2022 to 15/07/2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

7/15/2022

FR0010259150

2 027

91,9164

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

2 027

91,9164

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005854/en/

For further information:

Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com

Ipsen

