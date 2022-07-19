Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 11/07/2022 to 15/07/2022
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
|
Transaction date
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted
|
Platform
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
7/15/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
2 027
|
91,9164
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
2 027
|
91,9164
|
For further information:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com