IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Strategische Partnerschaft: Mercedes-Benz will Batterierohstoff Lithiumhydroxid von Rock Tech beziehen

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Strategische Partnerschaft: Mercedes-Benz will Batterierohstoff Lithiumhydroxid von Rock Tech beziehen

Vancouver, 23. August 2022 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech") und die Mercedes-Benz AG (Mercedes-Benz) sind erfreut, bekannt zu geben, dass sie eine Vereinbarung über eine strategische Partnerschaft abschließen werden, um die Batterie-Zulieferer des Autobauers mit hochwertigem Lithium Hydroxide zu versorgen. Im Rahmen der angestrebten verbindlichen Vereinbarung hat Rock Tech zugesagt, ab 2026 jährlich bis zu 10.000 Tonnen der geplanten Produktion an den Premiumhersteller und seine Partner zu liefern. Die beiden Unternehmen gaben dies am Dienstag während eines Besuchs einer deutschen Wirtschaftsdelegation unter Leitung von Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz in Kanada bekannt.

Charts zu den Werten im Artikel Mercedes-Benz Group ADR

ROCK TECH LITHIUM

Mercedes-Benz Group (Daimler)

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2022/67184/RockTech_082322_DE.001.jpeg

Mercedes-Benz möchte bis zum Ende des Jahrzehnts vollelektrisch werden. Der Hersteller von Premuimfahrzeugen plant ab 2025 alle Fahrzeug-Architekturen ausschließlich für batterieelektrische Fahrzeuge (BEVs - battery electric vehicles) anzubieten. Um das zu realisieren, beabsichtigt Mercedes Benz mit Rock Tech eine strategische Partnerschaft für mindestens fünf Jahre einzugehen, mit der Option zur Verlängerung.

Ab 2026 ist beabsichtigt, dass Rock Tech jährlich bis zu 10.000 Tonnen Lithiumhydroxid an Mercedes-Benz und seine Batteriepartner liefert, beginnend mit einer Qualifizierungsphase, bei der bestimmte Produkt- und Nachhaltigkeitskriterien erfüllt werden müssen. Dieses dann aufbereitete Lithiumprodukt ist essenzieller Bestandteil leistungsfähiger Fahrzeugbatterien. Die deutsch-kanadische Rock Tech erwartet deshalb, ein zentraler Umsetzungspartner für den Automobilhersteller und seine vollelektrischen und klimaneutralen Strategien zu werden.

Mit der strategischen Partnerschaft wollen beide Unternehmen sicherstellen, dass die Menge an Lithium in Batteriequalität dem wachsenden Bedarf von Mercedes-Benz entspricht, um die Produktion von Elektrofahrzeugen zu steigern. Rock Tech entwickelt gegenwärtig seinen ersten Konverter in Guben, Ostdeutschland. Bislang gibt es in Europa keine weitere Raffinerie dieser Art. Diese Versorgungslücke will Rock Tech bei Lithium schließen und die regionalen Lieferketten resilienter machen. Ab Ende 2024 wird deshalb in diesem Konverter Spodumen zu hochwertigem Lithiumhydroxid raffiniert. Dies würde eine kurze Lieferkette im Heimatmarkt von Mercedes-Benz bedeuten und dürfte die Partnerschaft weiter stärken.

Mit der geplanten Vereinbarung beabsichtigen wir, Mercedes-Benz nicht nur mit hochwertigem Lithiumhydroxid zu versorgen, sondern auch eine strategische Partnerschaft zu etablieren, die neue Standards für nachhaltige Lieferketten setzen soll. Wir freuen uns sehr, einen Partner gefunden zu haben, der mit uns wichtige Schritte in Richtung einer resilienteren und nachhaltigeren Lithium-Lieferkette gehen will, und uns zu einem wichtigen Umsetzungspartner seiner Strategie und des Wandels hin zur Elektromobilität machen will", sagt Markus Brügmann, Chief Executive Officer von Rock Tech Lithium.

"Mercedes-Benz plant, bis zum Ende dieses Jahrzehnts vollständig auf Elektrofahrzeuge umzusteigen, sofern die Marktbedingungen dies zulassen. Um die Produktion von Elektrofahrzeugen zu steigern, benötigen wir Zugang zu Rohstoffen, um die Zuverlässigkeit und Nachhaltigkeit der Lieferkette für Elektrofahrzeuge zu verbessern. Mit der Partnerschaft mit Rock Tech wollen wir einen Ansatz der direkten Beschaffung verfolgen, um die Lithiumversorgung für die Batterieproduktion von Mercedes-Benz sicherzustellen", sagt Markus Schaefer, Mitglied des Vorstands der Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, und verantwortlich für Forschung & Entwicklung und Beschaffung.

Darüber hinaus beabsichtigt Rock Tech, eine eigene Mine in Georgia Lake, Kanada, zu betreiben, um einen Beitrag zur breiteren und wachsenden Lithiumnachfrage in der nördlichen Hemisphäre zu leisten. Mit dem Aufkommen neuer Rohstoffquellen innerhalb der G7-Gemeinschaft wird insbesondere Kanada zu einem immer wichtigeren Partner für zuverlässige Lieferketten. Rock Tech ist ein Beispiel dafür, wie die Zusammenarbeit zwischen Kanada und Deutschland umgesetzt werden kann. Dies ist einer der Gründe, warum Mercedes-Benz und Rock Tech die beabsichtigte Partnerschaft während der Reise einer Wirtschaftsdelegation nach Kanada am Dienstag in Toronto bekannt gegeben haben, nachdem Mercedes-Benz und die kanadische Regierung eine Absichtserklärung zur Stärkung der Zusammenarbeit in der Wertschöpfungskette von Elektrofahrzeugen unterzeichnet hatten.

Ein gemeinsames Verständnis und ein gemeinsamer Fokus auf Zuverlässigkeit, Resilienz und Nachhaltigkeit in den Lieferketten in Europa und Nordamerika schaffen eine starke Basis für die geplante strategische Partnerschaft zwischen Rock Tech und Mercedes-Benz. Die Bezugsquellen von Rock Tech und das eigene Bergbauprojekt in Kanada sollen die Standards der Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurances (IRMA) erfüllen oder übertreffen, deren Kriterien unter anderem Menschenrechte und den ökologisch nachhaltigen Abbau von Rohstoffen umfassen. Darüber hinaus prüft Rock Tech neue Methoden und Technologien, die auf eine CO2-neutrale industrielle Produktion von Lithiumhydroxid und neue abfallfreie Produktionsmethoden abzielen.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which are based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and is perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

Werbung

In particular, forward-looking information in this new release includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding Rock Tech's and Mercedes-Benz's respective vision, strategy and objectives; statements regarding the strategic partnership between Rock Tech and Mercedes-Benz, including the provision of lithium hydroxide to Mercedes-Benz by the Company and the volume and timing thereof, future actions taken by the parties and the expected benefits of the strategic partnership; the expected contribution of the strategic partnership to the parties strategy and objectives and the lithium hydroxide supply chain; the expected importance of lithium hydroxide generally, and production delivered pursuant to the strategic partnership in particular, in relation to Mercedes-Benz's strategy; expectations concerning the Company's planned and prospective projects, including the Georgia Lake mine and proposed converter project in Guben and the Company's intentions with respect to the development and timing thereof; the expectation that the Company will receive the first part of the construction permit in respect of the proposed converter project and the timing thereof; statements regarding Rock Tech's future plans and expectations, including the anticipated production of lithium hydroxide and that the Georgia Lake mine will meet IRMA standards; statements and expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions of the Company and in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Such assumptions, estimates and other factors include, among other things: that the strategic partnership will result in outcomes consistent with management's expectations in relation thereto; that the Georgia Lake mine and proposed converter project in Guben will be developed on-time and on budget in accordance with current expectations; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; that all required regulatory approvals and permits can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; results of development and exploration; and Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions, estimates and factors to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause Rock Tech's actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include: the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the strategic partnership; the Company's ability to access funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects (including the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converter and the Georgia Lake mine) and on satisfactory terms; the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical hostilities; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due; changes in commodity and other prices; Rock Tech's ability to attract and retain skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers; unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converter and/or the Georgia Lake mine; the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; title defects; competition from existing and new competitors; changes in currency, exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities; Rock Tech's history of losses; adverse impacts of climate change; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, respectively. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

We cannot assure you that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

For further information: André Mandel, VP Communications, Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4; Telephone: +49 (0) 151 2825 4014; Email: amandel@rocktechlithium.com.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=67184

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=67184&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA77273P2017

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.