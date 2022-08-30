Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 22 August to 26 August 2022
Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 August to 26 August 2022.
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
22/08/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
85,7096
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
23/08/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
86,3230
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
24/08/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
6 908
|
85,5013
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
25/08/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
86,1670
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
26/08/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
229
|
84,0052
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
28 137
|
85,9110
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005492/en/
Arkema