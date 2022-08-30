AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 22 August to 26 August 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 August to 26 August 2022.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

22/08/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

85,7096

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

23/08/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

86,3230

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

24/08/2022

FR0010313833

6 908

85,5013

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

25/08/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

86,1670

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

26/08/2022

FR0010313833

229

84,0052

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

28 137

85,9110

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005492/en/

Arkema

