Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 22 August to 26 August 2022

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 August to 26 August 2022.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 22/08/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 85,7096 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/08/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 86,3230 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 24/08/2022 FR0010313833 6 908 85,5013 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 25/08/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 86,1670 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 26/08/2022 FR0010313833 229 84,0052 XPAR TOTAL 28 137 85,9110

