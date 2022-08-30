Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 22/08/2022 To 26/08/2022
Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
|
Transaction date
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted
|
Platform
|IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
22/08/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
3 000
|
97,1242
|
XPAR
|IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
23/08/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
2 500
|
95,8669
|
XPAR
|IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
24/08/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
2 000
|
95,2553
|
XPAR
|IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
26/08/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
3 000
|
97,8671
|
XPAR
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
10 500
|
96,6811
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Anne Piot
Vice President Corporate Governance & Chief Risk Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: anne.piot.dabzac@ipsen.com