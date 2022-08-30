AppBlogHilfe
Werbung

Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 22/08/2022 To 26/08/2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

22/08/2022

FR0010259150

3 000

97,1242

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

23/08/2022

FR0010259150

2 500

95,8669

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

24/08/2022

FR0010259150

2 000

95,2553

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

26/08/2022

FR0010259150

3 000

97,8671

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

10 500

96,6811

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005668/en/

Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com

Anne Piot
Vice President Corporate Governance & Chief Risk Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: anne.piot.dabzac@ipsen.com

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Ipsen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Bayer: entwickelt Hoffnungsträger Asundexian weiter - Phase-III-Studien

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

AKTIE IM FOKUS: Daten zu Bayer-Gerinnungshemmer reißen Anleger nicht vom Hocker

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Biontech-Aktie und Moderna-Aktie: Die nächste Klage!

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

Neuer Booster für die BioNTech-Aktie? EMA prüft nächsten Corona-Impfstoff

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

Aktien Frankfurt: Dax rutscht wegen Zinsängsten weiter ab

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. onvista Mahlzeit: Powell-Rede wirkt nach - JinkoSolar, Bayer, Hapag Lloyd und sollten Anleger schon auf Schnäppchenjagd gehen?

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. Kutzers Zwischenruf: Geld jetzt durch Gold sichern

     · Uhr · Hermann Kutzer

  3. Markt Update: Powell-Rede wirkt noch nach - Bayer mit Studiendaten, USA und China einigen sich auf mehr Transparenz und Hapag Lloyd sieht Entspannung in der Lieferkette

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung