Arkema: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 29 August to 02 September 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 August to 02 September 2022

Name of the issuer

 

Issuer identifier code

 

Day of the

transaction

 

Financial instrument
identifier code

 

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

 

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

 

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

01/09/2022

 

FR0010313833

 

6 917

 

83,4847

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

02/09/2022

 

FR0010313833

 

7 000

 

85,0864

 

XPAR

     

TOTAL

 

13 917

 

84,2903

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005709/en/

