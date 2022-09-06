AppBlogHilfe
Werbung

Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 29/08/2022 To 02/09/2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

29/08/2022

FR0010259150

2,000

95,7882

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

30/08/2022

FR0010259150

2,000

95,3613

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

31/08/2022

FR0010259150

2,200

96,0016

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

01/09/2022

FR0010259150

1,469

94,2481

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,669

95,4431

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005551/en/

For further information:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com

Anne Piot
Vice President Corporate Governance & Chief Risk Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: anne.piot.dabzac@ipsen.com

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Ipsen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

INDEX-MONITOR: Vier Wechsel im MDax erwartet - Nordex kommt zurück in den SDax

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

AKTIEN IM FOKUS: HelloFresh mit Online-Sektor unter Druck - Dax-Abstieg droht

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Neue Corona-Impfstoffe: Ministerium rechnet mit ersten Impfungen

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Sorge vor Energiekrise belastet Dax stark

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Bayer zahlt 40 Millionen Dollar bei US-Vergleich

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Wie reagiert der Dax auf den Gas-Schock? Tiefrote Zahlen für Montag erwartet

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. Vorbörse: Gaskrise trifft Dax - Tiefrote Zahlen - Euro auf tiefsten Stand seit 20 Jahren

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Aktien-News zu BYD, Equinor und Uniper

    onvista Mahlzeit: Gasstop lässt Dax abstürzen, Varta-Aktie mit nächstem Kursrutsch und neuer Wert für die Watchliste Schnäppchenjagd

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung