Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 29/08/2022 To 02/09/2022
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
|
Transaction date
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted
|
Platform
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
29/08/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
2,000
|
95,7882
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
30/08/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
2,000
|
95,3613
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
31/08/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
2,200
|
96,0016
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
01/09/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
1,469
|
94,2481
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,669
|
95,4431
