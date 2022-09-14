AppBlogHilfe
Werbung

Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 31 August 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 31 August 2022 are:

Charts zu den Werten im Artikel

  • Total number of shares: 20,547,701
  • Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,553,927
  • Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,530,761

Disclaimer

Werbung

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005622/en/

Investor Relations Sopra Steria Group Olivier Psaume investors@soprasteria.com+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations Image Sept Caroline Simon-Phélip caroline.simon@image7.fr+33.1.53.70.74.65

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Sopra Steria Group

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Aktien Frankfurt: Indizes rutschen ins Minus - Hohe US-Inflation verschreckt

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Aktien New York: Unerwartet hohe Inflation sorgt für starke Verluste

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Unerwartet hohe Inflation bringt starke Verluste

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Megatrend Satelliteninternet: Das sind jetzt die besten Investitionschancen

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

2 absurd günstige Wachstumsaktien!

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Ökonomen-Stimmen zur Inflationsentwicklung in den USA

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. Markt Update: US-Inflation bremst Dax-Erholung – Zinserhöhung der Fed gilt als sicher – Euro wieder auf Parität

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. onvista Börsenfuchs: Spinnt die Börse?

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung