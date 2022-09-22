Navya and Lohr Form a Strategic Alliance to Speed Up Their Technological, Industrial and Commercial Development in the Field of Autonomous Mobility

Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya), an autonomous mobility systems leader, signs a strategic alliance with Lohr, an industrial group known worldwide for its expertise in the engineering, production and marketing of systems for the transportation of people and goods.

The signing of the alliance coincides with a sharp increase in the demand for autonomous mobility solutions throughout the world, with its attendant challenges in terms of design, certification and industrialization.

Once the initial validation of the technical and commercial feasibility phase has been completed, Navya and Lohr will set up a joint roadmap with a view to automating currently available rolling bases and producing them in series. The self-driving vehicles that will be produced by the partnership will enable both parties to widen and diversify their product portfolios with approved mobility solutions that will be competitive in their priority target regions of Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Navya will contribute its expertise in autonomous mobility systems and will be responsible for integrating them in existing rolling bases, while Lohr will bring its engineering skills to the alliance, together with its experience in the industrialization of vehicles on a large scale, and its footprint on three continents.

One of the partners' first projects will be the development of a self-driving vehicle based on the Cristal® by Lohr industrial model. Its robotic architecture has been set up to manage the vehicle's mechanics, materials and software. It will be automized by Navya and industrialized by Lohr.

The alliance will be kicked off by the integration of Navya's AD Pack and the Navya Drive® self-driving software in several Cristal® by Lohr electric shuttles. This will enable a series of tests to be carried out and a number of test drives to take place in real life conditions with a view to the industrialization and marketing of the new line.

This first joint self-driving model will be known as Cristalya. It will be 100% electric and have a capacity of up to 18 passengers. Furthermore, it will offer operators a shared mobility solution, adaptable to a variety of use cases, that is both autonomous and is designed for and is fully compliant with the norms governing public transportation.

"We are convinced of the pivotal role autonomous mobility will play in the years to come and of the necessity to participate in a dynamic ecosystem which marries skills and complementarity. Navya and Lohr share a vision of the challenges ahead and will draw up a roadmap on solid foundations for our march towards large scale industrialization, while our alliance will strengthen our strategy for growth in the autonomous mobility market." François Lhomme, CEO of the Lohr Group

"The alliance between Lohr and Navya will enable us to create the optimal conditions to strengthen our leadership in terms of innovation and industrialization in the field of autonomous solutions for the transportation of people and goods. It will also allow us to widen our product and service portfolio to better respond to the needs of our customers. Pooling our skills and processes with Lohr represents a major new step in our strategic development towards the large scale automization of existing rolling bases." Sophie Desormière, CEO of Navya

About the Lohr Groupe Lohr is a private French group with its headquarters near Strasbourg, Alsace. For over 55 years it has been a global specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of transportation systems for people and goods, 80% of its turnover being derived from export. With a worldwide industrial footprint consisting of six plants on three continents, 1,500 employees, and an R&D center for 120 engineers and technicians, the Lohr Group has been able to maintain its position as world leader in car carriers, to develop its piggyback business, and to promote projects that benefit sustainable mobility.

About NAVYA Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom® Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders. NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya). Further details: www.navya.tech

