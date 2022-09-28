ECCC International Joint Exhibition Delegation Is Back From InterTabac

On September 17, at 6:00 p.m. German time, the three-day InterTabac in Dortmund, Germany concluded successfully. Under pandemic, it is noteworthy that ECCC and the 2FIRSTS led the International joint exhibition group to participate in this InterTabac.

The "ECCC International Joint Exhibition Group" attended in the InterTabac 2022 under the leadership of Jason, the diplomatic assistant of the Electronic Cigarette Professional Committee of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (ECCC). Five Chinese companies firms (Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen VapeEZ Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Huaxinyu Technology Co., Shenzhen Itsuwa Technology Inc., Shenzhen Miso Technology Co.) presented the image of Chinese e-cigarette enterprises abroad and seized a great number of overseas business opportunities.

On the afternoon of September 15 at Dortmund Tobacco Show, Jason Tian delivered a speech entitled "Sharing the trend of China's e-cigarette international trade." The speech shared the 20-year history of China's e-cigarette atomization, described the development of China's e-cigarette industry, disclosed China's e-cigarette industry export data and major overseas markets. Also helped overseas customers understand what Services Eccc provides to help e-cigarette enterprises' develop in the background of compliance and globalization; and the presentation is committed to promoting the benign development of the global new tobacco industry.

Dustin Dahlmann, president of the European Independent Vape Alliance (IEVA), and Mr. Cipri Boboi, co-founder of IEVA, welcomed the ECCC joint exhibition group and anticipated that Jason would visit the IEVA office in Hamburg, Germany, if he had the opportunity to further enhance cooperation.

In the future, ECCC will continue to support its member companies with the launch of their international exhibition tours by using its significant global influence and 2firsts.com's global real-time industry reporting capabilities.

