Latecoere Completes Figeac Aero Investment in Mexico

Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a "tier 1" international partner group of the world's largest aircraft manufacturers, announces today that the IMMEX* authorization has been granted and consequently the closing of the Figeac Aero asset transaction in Hermosillo Mexico has occurred.

This investment is part of Latecoere's overall strategy to strengthen the competitiveness of its activities in North and South America, and particularly within the Aerostructures market.

*As a reminder, the IMMEX authorization is an instrument that allows the temporary importation of goods that are used in an industrial process or service, to produce, transform or repair foreign goods temporarily imported for subsequent exportation, without paying the VAT and countervailing duties, and defer or waive import tax

________________________________________________________

About Latecoere

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latecoere is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (46% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (54% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 different countries. Latecoere, a French limited company capitalised at ¬133,912,589.25 divided into 535,650,357 shares with a par value of ¬0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

Werbung

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005493/en/

Taddeo Antoine Denry / Investor Relations +33 (0)6 18 07 83 27

Thibault Gential / Media Relations +33 (0)6 76 21 42 05 teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr