AppBlogHilfe
Werbung

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 30 September to 6 October 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

 

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 30 September to 6 October 2022

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day
(number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/09/2022

FR0013230612

43,105

24.5856

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/10/2022

FR0013230612

5,269

25.1049

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/10/2022

FR0013230612

1,403

25.8050

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/10/2022

FR0013230612

1,122

25.8923

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/10/2022

FR0013230612

780

25.8499

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

51,679

24.7191

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005225/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Rezession: 3 Investoren sind einer Meinung

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

Motoren-Zulieferer müssen durch das "Tal des Todes"

 · Uhr · Reuters

Grenke erwartet mehr Neugeschäft - Aktie an SDax-Spitze

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

IRW-News: Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Israel zeigt der Welt, wie Wasser gespart werden kann Water Ways und andere innovative Unternehmen liefern die nötige Technologie

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Russland verhängt Einfuhrverbot für Laster aus EU-Ländern

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Chartzeit: Rezession voraus - Wie stehen die Chancen auf neue Tiefs?

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. Markt Update: Dax-Erholung gerät wieder ins Stocken - Porsche über 93 Euro

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. Kutzers Zwischenruf: Die Börsen-Bullen brauchen den Frieden

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung