Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 30 September to 6 October 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 30 September to 6 October 2022 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day

(number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/09/2022 FR0013230612 43,105 24.5856 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/10/2022 FR0013230612 5,269 25.1049 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/10/2022 FR0013230612 1,403 25.8050 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/10/2022 FR0013230612 1,122 25.8923 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/10/2022 FR0013230612 780 25.8499 XPAR TOTAL 51,679 24.7191

