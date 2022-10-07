Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 30 September to 6 October 2022
|
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 30 September to 6 October 2022
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/09/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
43,105
|
24.5856
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/10/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
5,269
|
25.1049
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/10/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
1,403
|
25.8050
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/10/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
1,122
|
25.8923
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/10/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
780
|
25.8499
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
51,679
|
24.7191
|
