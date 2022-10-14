Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 7 October to 13 October 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 7 October to 13 October 2022 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/10/2022 FR0013230612 2,173 25.4703 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/10/2022 FR0013230612 5,367 24.6452 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/10/2022 FR0013230612 330 24.5500 CEUX TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 11/10/2022 FR0013230612 5,301 24.1919 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/10/2022 FR0013230612 7,522 23.7313 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/10/2022 FR0013230612 3,986 23.8934 XPAR TOTAL 24,679 24.2192

