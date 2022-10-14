AppBlogHilfe
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 7 October to 13 October 2022

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 7 October to 13 October 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/10/2022

FR0013230612

2,173

25.4703

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/10/2022

FR0013230612

5,367

24.6452

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/10/2022

FR0013230612

330

24.5500

CEUX

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/10/2022

FR0013230612

5,301

24.1919

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/10/2022

FR0013230612

7,522

23.7313

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/10/2022

FR0013230612

3,986

23.8934

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

24,679

24.2192

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005185/en/

Tikehau Capital

