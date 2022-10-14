Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 7 October to 13 October 2022
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 7 October to 13 October 2022
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume
Weighted
Market (MIC
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
07/10/2022
FR0013230612
2,173
25.4703
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
10/10/2022
FR0013230612
5,367
24.6452
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
10/10/2022
FR0013230612
330
24.5500
CEUX
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
11/10/2022
FR0013230612
5,301
24.1919
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
12/10/2022
FR0013230612
7,522
23.7313
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
13/10/2022
FR0013230612
3,986
23.8934
XPAR
TOTAL
24,679
24.2192
Tikehau Capital