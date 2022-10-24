AppBlogHilfe
JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

September 30th, 2022

23 022 739

32 783 026

A total number of 32 783 026 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 85 510 voting rights attached to the 85 510 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005525/en/

JACQUET METALS SA

