Antitrust Remedies in the United Kingdom: Veolia Completes £2 Billion Sale of Waste Business

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) announces the completion of the sale to Suez of 100% of the share capital of Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Group Holdings Ltd. under antitrust remedies agreed with the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The divested entity includes the former waste activities of Suez in the United Kingdom.

The sale proceeds amount to £2 billion and represent an attractive valuation of 16.9 times 2021 normalised EBITDA. It will bring the combined value of the antitrust divestments to around ¬3.4 billion and will significantly reduce the Group's debt by providing it with additional investment capacity.

Upon completion of this transaction, Veolia will remain the leading player in the UK solid waste management market with revenues of approximately £1.8 billion.

