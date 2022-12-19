AdventskalenderAppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

JACQUET METALS: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of
shares

Number of voting
rights exercisable
at Shareholders'
meeting

November 30th, 2022

23 022 739

32 783 524

A total number of 32 783 524 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 69 150 voting rights attached to the 69 150 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005366/en/

JACQUET METALS

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Jacqu­­et Me­­tal S­­ervic­­e

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Bericht - Siemens Healthineers schielt auf Medtronic-Teile

 · Uhr · Reuters

dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 15.12.2022 - 15.15 Uhr

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

ROUNDUP: Grünes Licht für milliardenschwere Rüstungsprojekte

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Kreise: Siemens Healthineers erwägt Angebot für Medtronic-Sparten

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Ex-VW-Chef Diess soll neuer Infineon-Aufsichtsratschef werden

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. 3 Gründe, warum Bitcoin in 2023 kein neues Allzeithoch sehen wird

     · Uhr · decentralist.de
  2. onvista Mahlzeit

    EZB schießt den Vogel ab, TeamViewer, Evotec und bei Suedzucker brummt das Geschäft

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Kutzers Zwischenruf

    Weihnachtswünsche

     · Uhr · Hermann Kutzer
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden