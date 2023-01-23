AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Groupe OKwind Announces Its Financial Calendar for 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Groupe OKwind (FR0013439627 - ALOKW) (Paris:ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2023 fiscal year.

Indicative financial calendar:

Events

Dates*

2022 Annual Sales

January 26, 2023

2022 Annual Results
and 2023 First Quarter Sales

April 17, 2023

Annual General Meeting

June 6, 2023

2023 Second Quarter Sales

July 19, 2023

2023 Half-Year Results
and 2023 Third Quarter Sales

October 16, 2023

(*) The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

About Groupe OKwind

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKwind develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKwind enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2021, Groupe OKwind generated consolidated revenues of ¬25 million and today has 160 employees, with more than 2,000 installations throughout France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005481/en/

Groupe OKwind
Investor Relations
investors@okwind.com

NewCap
Mathilde Bohin / Thomas Grojean
Investor Relations
okwind@newcap.eu
T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media Relations
okwind@newcap.eu
T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
GROUP­­E OKW­­IND E­­O 1

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Kutzers Zwischenruf

Europa baut wieder Kondition auf

 · Uhr · onvista
Europa baut wieder Kondition auf

Darum ist die Telekom-Aktie so gut

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool
Darum ist die Telekom-Aktie so gut

Heiko Böhmer: Börse ist nicht einfach – aber es gelten simple Regeln

 · Uhr · Heiko Böhmer
Heiko Böhmer: Börse ist nicht einfach – aber es gelten simple Regeln
3 Fragen an Bernecker

Lohnen sich deutsche Auto-Aktien? – Was ist mit Immobilien-Aktien? – Gehört Hugo Boss ins Depot?

 · Uhr · onvista
Lohnen sich deutsche Auto-Aktien? – Was ist mit Immobilien-Aktien? – Gehört Hugo Boss ins Depot?
Aktie nachbörslich im Plus

Netflix verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen - CEO steigt aus

 · Uhr · onvista
Netflix verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen - CEO steigt aus
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Kutzers Zwischenruf

    Europa baut wieder Kondition auf

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. Darum ist die Telekom-Aktie so gut

     · Uhr · The Motley Fool

  3. Heiko Böhmer: Börse ist nicht einfach – aber es gelten simple Regeln

     · Uhr · Heiko Böhmer
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden