AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

February 7, 2023

2,490,262,024

2,655,005,180

   

A total number of 2,680,013,644 voting rights are attached to the 2,490,262,024 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

-

 

25,008,464 voting rights attached to the 25,008,464 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005444/en/

TotalEnergies SE

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Total­­Energ­­ies (­­ehem.­­ Tota­­l)
Total­­Energ­­ies A­­DR

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Bis mindestens 2024

    Powell: Disinflation hat zwar begonnen, aber Inflation dauert an

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. onvista Mahlzeit

    Warten auf die Powell-Rede - Siemens Energy, Teamviewer und Nel profitiert von Upgrade

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. Bundesbank-Präsident: Zinsen weiter anheben - 'Job nicht erledigt'

     · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden