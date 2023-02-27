Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From February 20, 2023 to February 22, 2023
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
| Identity code of the financial
instrument
| Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
| Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|20/02/2023
|FR0010307819
|
101 421
|
88,8244
|
XPAR
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|22/02/2023
|FR0010307819
|
104 579
|
87,6276
|
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
|TOTAL
|
206 000
|
88,2168
Legrand