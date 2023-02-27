AppBlogHilfe
Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From February 20, 2023 to February 22, 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument		 Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		 Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*		 Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 20/02/2023 FR0010307819

101 421

88,8244

XPAR

LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 22/02/2023 FR0010307819

104 579

87,6276

XPAR

 
 
* Rounded to four decimal places TOTAL

206 000

88,2168

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005495/en/

Legrand

Legrand

