Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 March 2023 to 16 March 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 March 2023 to 16 March 2023

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/03/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

25.8054

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/03/2023

FR0013230612

184

25.7500

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/03/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

25.9275

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/03/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

25.6938

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

6,184

25.8071

 

 

Tikehau Capital

TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

