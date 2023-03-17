Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 March 2023 to 16 March 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 March 2023 to 16 March 2023 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/03/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 25.8054 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/03/2023 FR0013230612 184 25.7500 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/03/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 25.9275 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/03/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 25.6938 XPAR TOTAL 6,184 25.8071

