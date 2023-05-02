AppBlogHilfe
EQS-PVR: Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Vantage Towers AG
Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

02.05.2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Vantage Towers AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Prinzenallee 11-13
PLZ: 40549
Ort: Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800BBQO965UPQ7J59

2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
24.04.2023

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 5,02 % 3,15 % 8,17 % 505782265
letzte Mitteilung 4,39 % 3,08 % 7,47 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H3LL2 0 25385380 0,00 % 5,02 %
Summe 25385380 5,02 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Cash Settled Equity Swap 09/11/2026 zu jeder Zeit Bar 5083314 1,01 %
Cash Settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 zu jeder Zeit Bar 4814902 0,95 %
Cash Settled Equity Swap 15/10/2026 zu jeder Zeit Bar 4620243 0,91 %
Cash Settled Equity Swap 19/10/2026 zu jeder Zeit Bar 1397172 0,28 %
      Summe 15915631 3,15 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 3,34 % % 5,48 %
Buckthorn International Limited % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 3,34 % % 5,48 %
Buckthorn International Limited % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 3,34 % % 5,48 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 3,34 % % 5,48 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Investment Management GP LLC % % %
Elliott Investment Management L.P. 5,02 % % 8,17 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:
 

Datum
28.04.2023


02.05.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1621991  02.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621991&application_name=news&site_id=onvista
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Vanta­­ge To­­wers

