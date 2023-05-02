EQS-PVR: Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

|
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Vantage Towers AG
Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
02.05.2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|Vantage Towers AG
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Prinzenallee 11-13
|PLZ:
|40549
|Ort:
|Düsseldorf
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|213800BBQO965UPQ7J59
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|5,02 %
|3,15 %
|8,17 %
|505782265
|letzte Mitteilung
|4,39 %
|3,08 %
|7,47 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE000A3H3LL2
|0
|25385380
|0,00 %
|5,02 %
|Summe
|25385380
|5,02 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|
|
|
|0
|0,00 %
|
|
|Summe
|0
|0,00 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Cash Settled Equity Swap
|09/11/2026
|zu jeder Zeit
|Bar
|5083314
|1,01 %
|Cash Settled Equity Swap
|16/10/2026
|zu jeder Zeit
|Bar
|4814902
|0,95 %
|Cash Settled Equity Swap
|15/10/2026
|zu jeder Zeit
|Bar
|4620243
|0,91 %
|Cash Settled Equity Swap
|19/10/2026
|zu jeder Zeit
|Bar
|1397172
|0,28 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|15915631
|3,15 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Advisors GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Advisors GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Advisors GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Advisors GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Advisors GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Advisors GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International Advisors GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
|3,34 %
| %
|5,48 %
|Buckthorn International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
|3,34 %
| %
|5,48 %
|Buckthorn International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International Advisors GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
|3,34 %
| %
|5,48 %
|Maidenhead LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
|3,34 %
| %
|5,48 %
|Maidenhead LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Investment Management GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Investment Management L.P.
|5,02 %
| %
|8,17 %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
| %
| %
| %
Datum
02.05.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com