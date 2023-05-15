AppBlogHilfe
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The information below relates to transfers of PSH Public Shares by William A. Ackman and entities that he, or a person closely associated with him, controls to other entities that he, or such person closely associated with him, also controls. The transfers did not result in a change of beneficial ownership or voting control of PSH Public Shares.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

ELL 2011 Descendants' Trust

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposition by transfer

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

908,301

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

908,301

NA

e)

Date of transaction

10 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: ELL 2011 Descendants' Trust, of which William A. Ackman is grantor, transferred 908,301 Public Shares to WAFHELL LLC, of which ELL 2011 Descendants' Trust is the sole member.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

WAFHELL LLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition by transfer

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

908,301

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

908,301

NA

e)

Date of transaction

10 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: ELL 2011 Descendants' Trust, of which William A. Ackman is grantor, transferred 908,301 Public Shares to WAFHELL LLC, of which ELL 2011 Descendants' Trust is the sole member.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Great Trust

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposition by transfer

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

201,816

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

201,816

NA

e)

Date of transaction

10 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: Great Trust, of which William A. Ackman is grantor, transferred 201,816 Public Shares to WAFHGR LLC, of which Great Trust is the sole member.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

WAFHGR LLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition by transfer

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

201,816

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

201,816

NA

e)

Date of transaction

10 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: Great Trust, of which William A. Ackman is grantor, transferred 201,816 Public Shares to WAFHGR LLC, of which Great Trust is the sole member.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

2020 GSTAB Trust

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposition by transfer

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

181,500

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

181,500

NA

e)

Date of transaction

10 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: 2020 GSTAB Trust, of which William A. Ackman is grantor, transferred 181,500 Public Shares to WAFHAB LLC, of which 2020 GSTAB Trust is the sole member.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

WAFHAB LLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition by transfer

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

181,500

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

181,500

NA

e)

Date of transaction

10 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: 2020 GSTAB Trust, of which William A. Ackman is grantor, transferred 181,500 Public Shares to WAFHAB LLC, of which 2020 GSTAB Trust is the sole member.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

2020 GSTON Trust

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposition by transfer

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

363,000

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

363,000

NA

e)

Date of transaction

10 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: 2020 GSTON Trust, of which Neri Oxman is grantor, transferred 363,000 Public Shares to WAFHON LLC, of which 2020 GSTON Trust is the sole member. Neri Oxman is the spouse of William A. Ackman.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

WAFHON LLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition by transfer

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

363,000

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

363,000

NA

e)

Date of transaction

10 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: 2020 GSTON Trust, of which Neri Oxman is grantor, transferred 363,000 Public Shares to WAFHON LLC, of which 2020 GSTON Trust is the sole member. Neri Oxman is the spouse of William A. Ackman.

 

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

