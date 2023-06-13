AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number
of shares

Number of voting
rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

May 31, 2023

2,490,262,024

2,432,236,192

A total number of 2,490,262,024 voting rights are attached to the 2,490,262,024 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 58,025,832 voting rights attached to the 58,025,832 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613984430/en/

TotalEnergies SE

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Total­­Energ­­ies (­­ehem.­­ Tota­­l)
Total­­Energ­­ies A­­DR

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Ex-SEC-Manager warnt

    “Raus aus den Krypto-Plattformen, sofort!”

     · Uhr · BTC-ECHO
  2. onvista Podcast Episode #11

    Alex Fischer - Mit Dividenden um die Welt - Wie ist es, finanziell frei zu sein?

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Börse am Morgen

    Dax über 16.000 – Thyssenkrupp bringt Wasserstofftochter an Börse – Fords neues E-Autowerk in Köln

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden