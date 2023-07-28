EQS-News: Deutsche Börse AG: PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT NO. 2 TO EXTEND THE OFFER PERIOD OF THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S UNTIL 19 SEPTEMBER 2023

EQS-News: Deutsche Börse AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONSTITUTES AN ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTIONS 9(4) AND 21(3) OF THE DANISH EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 636 OF 15 MAY 2020 ON TAKEOVER OFFERS

[Danish version below]

28 July 2023

PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT NO. 2 TO EXTEND THE OFFER PERIOD OF THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S UNTIL 19 SEPTEMBER 2023

Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") announced on 27 April 2023 its decision to make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer (the "Offer") to the shareholders of SimCorp A/S ("SimCorp"). The offer document related to the Offer was published on 25 May 2023 (the "Offer Document") and supplement no. 1 hereto was published on 7 July 2023 ("Supplement no. 1"), in each case as approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "Danish FSA").

Deutsche Börse has today published a second supplement to the Offer Document to further extend the offer period of the Offer ("Supplement no. 2"). Supplement no. 2 of the Offer Document has been prepared by Deutsche Börse and has been approved by the Danish FSA on 28 July 2023 in accordance with sections 9(3)-(5) and 21(3) of the Danish Executive Order no. 636 of 15 May 2020 on Takeover Bids (the "Danish Takeover Order"). Supplement no. 2 should be read in conjunction with the Offer Document and Supplement no. 1.

Pursuant to the Offer Document, the Offer became valid as of 25 May 2023 and was to expire on 13 July 2023 at 23:59 (CEST) (the "Initial Offer Period").

Accordingly, Deutsche Börse hereby announces a further extension of the Initial Offer Period, such that the Offer will now expire on 19 September 2023 at 23:59 (CEST). As a result, any reference to the "Offer Period" in the Offer Document or in any other document and/or announcement relating to the Offer shall mean the period starting on 25 May 2023 and now expiring on 19 September 2023 at 23:59 (CEST) (the "Extended Offer Period").

The reason for the extension is to provide additional time to obtain the formal approval of the European Commission which is the only one of the regulatory approvals and/or clearances from competent regulatory authorities necessary to satisfy the regulatory conditions of the Offer still pending. Deutsche Börse notes that to date, the filing process with the European Commission is still on track and Deutsche Börse has not become aware of any issues that lessen the possibility for obtaining such regulatory approval, and thus Deutsche Börse continues to expect the receipt of all approvals and clearances to occur by end of Q3 2023.

All other terms and conditions of the Offer remain unchanged. SimCorp shareholders who have already accepted the Offer do not need to take any further action.

The extension of the Offer Period and the terms hereof are set out in Supplement no. 2 to the Offer Document which also includes a new acceptance form.

As a consequence of the extension, the expected completion of the Offer will be postponed correspondingly, now expected to occur on 29 September 2023, unless the Extended Offer Period is further extended, but Deutsche Börse does not currently expect that further extensions will be necessary.

The full terms, conditions and essential elements of the Offer are contained within the Offer Document as amended by Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no. 2.

The Offer Document, Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no. 2 are available for download in Danish and English language via Deutsche Börse's website www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-de/investor-relations/mitteilungen-und-services/simcorp subject to certain restrictions.

Contacts

Ingrid Haas

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Phone: +49 69 21113217

Jan Strecker

Investor Relations

Deutsche Börse AG

Phone: +49 69 21111670



Versions

This announcement and Supplement no. 2 have been prepared in both a Danish and an English version. In case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall prevail.

About Deutsche Börse

As an international exchange organisation and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse ensures markets characterised by integrity, transparency and stability. With its wide range of products, services and technologies, the Deutsche Börse Group organises safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies.

Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process chain. This includes the provision of indices, data and analytical solutions as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Deutsche Börse Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems all over the world. With more than 11,000 employees, the Deutsche Börse Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in 38 locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney.

For more information, please visit www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/ .

About SimCorp

SimCorp offers an industry-leading front-to-back investment management platform and ecosystem used by some of the world's top asset owners and managers.

SimCorp's proprietary technology and its eco-system comprising partners, services, and third-party connectivity provides their customers with the efficiency and flexibility needed to succeed.

With over 25 offices around the world, and more than 2,200 employees, SimCorp is a truly global, collaborative team that connects clients from every continent and across the industry seamlessly.

For more information, visit www.simcorp.com .

DISCLAIMER

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any securities in SimCorp or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in SimCorp, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer is made solely by means of the Offer Document, Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no. 2 as approved by the Danish FSA, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how the Offer may be accepted. The SimCorp shareholders are advised to read the Offer Document, Supplement no. 1, Supplement no. 2 and the related documents as they contain important information.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the PRA in the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”) is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Deutsche Börse and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement, the Offer Document, Supplement no.1, Supplement no. 2 or any other matter referred to herein.

Deutsche Bank AG is authorised under German banking law (the European Central Bank ("ECB") as competent authority) and, in the U.K., by the PRA. Deutsche Bank AG is subject to supervision by the ECB and Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") and is subject to limited regulation in the U.K. by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority. Deutsche Bank AG is acting exclusively for Deutsche Börse and no one else in connection with the Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than Deutsche Börse for providing the protections afforded to clients of Deutsche Bank AG nor for providing advice in relation to the Offer or any other matter referred to herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements and statements of future expectations that reflect Deutsche Börse's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied and that are beyond Deutsche Börse's ability to control or estimate precisely. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "may", "will", "shall", "potential", "continue" and other similar expressions. The absence of such terminology does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those statements due to, without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, (ii) future performance of financial markets, (iii) interest rate levels, (iv) currency exchange rates, (v) the behaviour of other market participants, (vi) general competitive factors, (vii) changes in laws and regulations, (viii) changes in the policies of central banks, governmental regulators and/or (foreign) governments, (ix) the ability to successfully integrate acquired and merged businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, (x) reorganisation measures, in each case on a local, national, regional and/or global basis , and (xi) litigations or other legal proceedings. The forward-looking statements included in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof.

Although Deutsche Börse believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this announcement, such forward-looking statements are based on Deutsche Börse's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections about the Deutsche Börse Group's business, SimCorp's business and, following completion of the Offer, including settlement of the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions as set out in the Offer Document, Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no. 2, the combined Deutsche Börse Group and SimCorp's (the "Combined Group") business and the industry in which the Deutsche Börse Group and SimCorp operate as well as on information which Deutsche Börse has received from SimCorp (including with respect to forecasts prepared by SimCorp's management with respect to expected future financial and operating performance of SimCorp) and/or which has been extracted from publications, reports and other documents prepared by SimCorp and/or the Deutsche Börse Group and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's and/or the Combined Group's control that could cause the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's or the Combined Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Except as may be required by law or regulation, neither Deutsche Börse nor any of its advisors assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect any change in their respective expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based and to adapt them to future events or developments.

Restricted Jurisdictions

The Offer is not being made, and the SimCorp shares will not be accepted for purchase from or on behalf of persons, in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction (the "Restricted Jurisdictions"). Persons obtaining this announcement and/or into whose possession this announcement comes are required to take due note and observe all such restrictions and obtain any necessary authorisations, approvals or consents. Neither Deutsche Börse nor any of its advisors accepts any liability for any violation by any person of any such restriction. Any person (including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees) who intends to forward this announcement to any jurisdiction outside Denmark should inform themselves of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction, before taking any action. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than Denmark may be restricted by law, and, therefore, persons who come into possession of this announcement should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws and regulations of any such jurisdiction.

Notice to SimCorp's Shareholders in the United States of America

The Offer is subject to the laws of Denmark. The Offer relates to the securities of a Danish company and is subject to the disclosure requirements applicable under Danish law, which may be different in material aspects from those applicable in the United States of America (“U.S.”).

The Offer is being made in the U.S. in compliance with Section 14(e) of, and applicable provisions of Regulation 14E promulgated under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), subject to the "Tier II" exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Danish law. In this case, the Offer is not subject to Section 14(d)(1) of, or Regulation 14D promulgated under, the Exchange Act. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure requirements that may be different than those under applicable U.S. law, procedures and practice. In addition, the financial information contained in this announcement has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and thus may not be comparable to financial information relating to U.S. companies.

The Offer is being made to SimCorp shareholders residing in the U.S. on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other SimCorp shareholders to whom the Offer is made. Any information documents, including this announcement, are being disseminated to SimCorp shareholders whose place of residence, seat or habitual residence is in the U.S. (the "U.S. SimCorp Shareholders") on a basis reasonably comparable to the method that such documents are provided to other SimCorp shareholders.

U.S. SimCorp Shareholders must be aware that this announcement, the Offer Document, Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no. 2 and any other documents regarding the Offer have been prepared in accordance with Danish laws and standards, which laws and standards may differ from U.S. laws and standards. In addition, the procedures for the tender of SimCorp shares and settlement of the consideration due to each SimCorp shareholder who accepts the Offer will be carried out in accordance with the rules applicable in Denmark, which may differ in material aspects from the rules and procedures applicable to a tender offer for the securities of a domestic U.S. company, in particular with respect to withdrawal rights, offer timetable, settlement procedures and the payment date of the securities.

It may be difficult for U.S. SimCorp Shareholders to enforce certain rights and claims they may have arising in connection with the Offer under U.S. securities laws, since Deutsche Börse and SimCorp are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions, and some or all of their respective officers and directors are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. U.S. SimCorp Shareholders may not be able to sue Deutsche Börse or SimCorp and/or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of U.S. securities laws. Further, it may not be possible to compel Deutsche Börse and SimCorp or their respective affiliates, as applicable, to subject themselves to the judgment of a U.S. court.

In accordance with customary Danish practice and to the extent permitted by applicable law, including Rule 14e-5(b) of the Exchange Act, Deutsche Börse or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or nominees or brokers of the foregoing (acting as agents or in a similar capacity), may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, SimCorp shares outside the U.S., other than pursuant to the Offer, before or during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. If, prior to the completion of the Offer, Deutsche Börse or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or any nominee or broker of the foregoing acquires SimCorp shares at a higher price than the Offer Price, Deutsche Börse will increase the Offer Price correspondingly as required by applicable law, rules or regulation. Any information about such purchases will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and relevant electronic media if, and to the extent, such announcement is required under applicable law, rules or regulation. In addition, in the ordinary course of business, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Deutsche Bank AG and their respective affiliates may make or hold a broad array of investments including serving as counterparties to certain derivative and hedging arrangements and actively trade debt and equity financial instruments (or related derivative financial instruments) and other types of financial instruments (including bank loans) for their own account and for the accounts of their customers, and such investment and financial instrument activities may involve securities and/or instruments of SimCorp.







DENNE MEDDELELSE UDGØR EN MEDDELELSE UDSTEDT I HENHOLD TIL § 9, STK. 4 OG § 21, STK. 3 I BEKENDTGØRELSE AF NR. 636 AF 15 MAJ 2020 OM OVERTAGELSESTILBUD

28. juli 2023

OFFENTLIGGØRELSE AF TILLÆG NR. 2 VEDRØRENDE FORLÆNGELSE AF TILBUDSPERIODEN FOR DET FRIVILLIGE ANBEFALEDE OFFENTLIGE OVERTAGELSESTILBUD TIL AKTIONÆRERNE I SIMCORP A/S FREM TIL 19. SEPTEMBER 2023

Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") offentliggjorde den 27. april 2023 sin beslutning om at afgive et kontant frivilligt anbefalet offentligt overtagelsestilbud ("Tilbuddet") til aktionærerne i SimCorp A/S ("SimCorp"). Tilbudsdokumentet for Tilbuddet blev offentliggjort den 25. maj 2023 ("Tilbudsdokumentet"), og tillæg nr. 1 blev offentliggjort den 7. juli 2023 ("Tillæg nr. 1), i hvert tilfælde efter Finanstilsynets godkendelse.

Deutsche Börse har i dag offentliggjort endnu et tillæg til Tilbudsdokumentet for at forlænge tilbudsperioden for Tilbuddet yderligere ("Tillæg nr. 2"). Tillæg nr. 2 til Tilbudsdokumentet er udarbejdet af Deutsche Börse og er blevet godkendt af Finanstilsynet den 28. juli 2023 i overensstemmelse med § 9, stk. 3-5 og § 21, stk. 3 i bekendtgørelse nr. 636 af 15. maj 2020 om overtagelsestilbud, som senere ændret ("Overtagelsesbekendtgørelsen"). Tillæg nr. 2 skal læses i sammenhæng med Tilbudsdokumentet og Tillæg nr. 1.

I henhold til Tilbudsdokumentet er Tilbuddet gældende fra den 25. maj 2023 og skulle udløbe den 13. juli 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST) (den "Oprindelige Tilbudsperiode").

Deutsche Börse forlænger hermed den Oprindelige Tilbudsperiode yderligere, således at Tilbuddet nu vil udløbe den 19. september 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST). Som følge heraf skal enhver henvisning til "Tilbudsperioden" i Tilbudsdokumentet eller ethvert andet dokument og/eller meddelelse relateret til Tilbuddet betyde, perioden der startede den 25. maj 2023, og som nu udløber den 19. september 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST) (den "Forlængede Tilbudsperiode").

Baggrunden for forlængelsen er at give Deutsche Börse yderligere tid til at opnå den formelle godkendelse fra Europa Kommissionen, som er den eneste af myndighedsgodkendelserne og/eller tilladelserne fra de kompetente myndigheder, der er nødvendige for at opfylde de regulatoriske betingelser for Tilbuddet, der stadig udestår. Deutsche Börse bemærker, at ansøgningsprocessen hos Europa-Kommissionen forløber som planlagt, og Deutsche Börse er ikke bekendt med forhold, der reducerer muligheden for at opnå sådan myndighedsgodkendelse. Deutsche Börse forventer fortsat, at alle godkendelser og tilladelser er modtaget ved udgangen af 3. kvartal 2023.

Alle andre vilkår og betingelser for Tilbuddet er uændret. SimCorp aktionærer, der allerede har accepteret Tilbuddet, skal ikke foretage sig yderligere.

Forlængelsen af tilbudsperioden og vilkårene herfor fremgår af Tillæg nr. 2 til Tilbudsdokumentet, som også indeholder en ny acceptblanket.

Som konsekvens af forlængelsen vil den forventede gennemførelse af Tilbuddet bliver udskudt tilsvarende og forventes nu at finde sted den 29. september 2023, medmindre den Forlængede Tilbudsperiode forlænges yderligere, hvilket Deutsche Börse på nuværende tidspunkt ikke forventer bliver nødvendigt.

De fulde vilkår, betingelser og væsentlige elementer i Tilbuddet er indeholdt i Tilbudsdokumentet som ændret ved Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr. 2.

Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr. 2 kan downloades i en dansk og engelsk version på Deutsche Börses hjemmeside www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-de/investor-relations/mitteilungen-und-services/simcorp , med forbehold for visse begrænsninger.

Kontakter

Ingrid Haas

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 21113217

Jan Strecker

Investor Relations

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 21111670



Versioner

Denne meddelelse og Tillæg nr. 2 er udarbejdet i både en dansk og engelsk version. I tilfælde af uoverensstemmelse vil den danske version have forrang.

Om Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse sikrer, som en international børsorganisation og innovativ udbyder af markedsinfrastruktur, markeder karakteriseret af integritet, gennemsigtighed og stabilitet. Med sin brede vifte af produkter, tjenester og teknologier organiserer Deutsche Börse koncernen sikre og effektive markeder for bæredygtige økonomier.

Deutsche Börses forretningsområder dækker hele proceskæden for transaktioner på det finansielle marked. Dette inkludere indeks, data og analyseløsninger samt optagelse, handel og clearing. Herudover omfatter det tjenester for fonde, afvikling og opbevaring af finansielle instrumenter samt administration af sikkerhedsstillelse og likviditet. Deutsche Börse koncernen udvikler som teknologivirksomhed avancerede it-løsninger og tilbyder it-systemer over hele verden. Med mere end 11.000 ansatte har Deutsche Börse koncernen dets hovedkvarter i det finansielle centrum af Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, samt en stærk global tilstedeværelse i 38 lokationer såsom Luxembourg, Prag, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo og Sydney.

For yderligere information besøg venligst www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/ .

Om SimCorp

SimCorp tilbyder en brancheførende front-to-back investeringsforvaltningsplatform og økosystem anvendt af nogle af verdens top portefølje- og kapitalforvaltere.

SimCorps proprietære teknologi og dets økosystem, der omfatter samarbejdspartnere, tjenester og tredjepartstilslutninger, giver deres kunder den effektivitet og fleksibilitet, der er nødvendig for at få succes.

Med over 25 kontorer rundt om i verden og mere end 2.200 ansatte er SimCorp et sandt globalt samarbejdende team, der problemfrit forbinder kunder fra alle kontinenter og på tværs af branchen.

For yderligere information besøg www.simcorp.com .

DISCLAIMER

Denne meddelelse udgør ikke et tilbud eller en invitation til at købe værdipapirer i SimCorp eller en opfordring til at købe værdipapirer i SimCorp, hverken i henhold Tilbuddet eller på anden måde. Tilbuddet er udelukkende fremsat ved Tilbudsdokumentet som suppleret af Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr. 2, der er godkendt af Finanstilsynet, som indeholder alle vilkår og betingelser for Tilbuddet, herunder nærmere oplysninger om, hvordan Tilbuddet kan accepteres. SimCorp aktionærer opfordres til at læse Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1, Tillæg nr. 2 og de relaterede dokumenter, da de indeholder vigtige oplysninger.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, som er godkendt af Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") og reguleres af Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") og PRA i det forenede kongerige Storbritannien og Nordirland ("U.K."), agerer eksklusivt for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse med meddelelsen. I forbindelse med sager relateret hertil vil Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, dets tilknyttede selskaber og deres respektive ledelse, ansatte og agenter ikke antage nogen anden person som deres klient, og vil heller ikke være ansvarlig over for nogen anden person for at yde den beskyttelse, der ydes til deres kunder eller for at yde rådgivning i forhold til indholdet af denne meddelelse, Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1Tillæg nr. 2 eller ethvert andet forhold, der henvises til heri.

Deutsche Bank AG er autoriseret i henhold til den tyske banklov (den Europæiske Central Bank ("ECB") som kompetent myndighed) og i U.K. af PRA. Deutsche Bank er underlagt tilsyn af ECB og Tysklands Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") og er underlagt begrænset regulering i U.K. af PRA og Financial Conduct Authority. Deutsche Bank AG handler udelukkende for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse med Tilbuddet og vil ikke være ansvarlig over for andre end Deutsche Börse for at yde den beskyttelse, der ydes Deutsche Bank AGs kunder, eller for at yde rådgivning i forbindelse med Tilbuddet eller andre forhold, der henvises til heri.

Forbehold vedrørende fremadrettede udsagn

Denne meddelelse indeholder fremadrettede udsagn og udsagn om fremtidige forventninger, der afspejler Deutsche Börses nuværende synspunkter og antagelser med hensyn til fremtidige begivenheder. Disse udsagn er underlagt kendte og ukendte risici og usikkerheder, som kan medføre, at de faktiske resultater, præstationer eller begivenheder afviger væsentligt fra de udtrykte eller antydede, og som ligger uden for Deutsche Börses evne til at kontrollere eller vurdere præcist. Udover udsagn, der er fremadrettede på grund af sammenhængen, kan fremadrettede udsagn identificeres ved brug af fremadrettede terminologier, herunder ordene "mener", "forudser", "har til hensigt", "forventer", "kan", "vil", "skal", "potentielt", "fortsætter" og lignende udtryk. Fraværet af en sådan terminologi betyder ikke nødvendigvis, at et udsagn ikke er fremadrettet. Faktiske resultater, præstationer eller begivenheder kan afvige væsentligt fra disse udsagn, uden begrænsning, på grund af (i) generelle økonomiske forhold, (ii) de finansielle markeders fremtidige resultater, (iii) renteniveauer, (iv) valutakurser, (v) andre markedsdeltageres adfærd, (vi) generelle konkurrencefaktorer, (vii) ændringer i love og bestemmelser, (viii) ændringer i centralbankernes politik, statslige tilsynsmyndigheder og/eller (udenlandske) regeringer, (ix) evnen til at integrere erhvervede og fusionerede virksomheder med succes og opnå forventede synergier, (x) reorganiseringsforanstaltninger, i hvert enkelt tilfælde på lokalt, nationalt, regionalt og/eller globalt plan, og (xi) tvister og andre retssager. De fremadrettede udsagn, der er indeholdt i denne meddelelse, gælder kun fra datoen heraf.

Selvom Deutsche Börse mener, at de forventninger, der afspejles i disse fremadrettede udsagn, er rimelige på datoen for denne meddelelse, er sådanne fremadrettede udsagn baseret på Deutsche Börses nuværende forventninger, skøn, prognoser, forudsætninger og forudsigelser om Deutsche Börse koncernens virksomhed, SimCorps virksomhed og, efter gennemførelsen, herunder afviklingen, af Tilbuddet i overensstemmelse med de vilkår og betingelser, der er fastsat i Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr. 2, den kombinerede Deutsche Börse koncern og SimCorps (den "Sammenlagte Koncern") virksomhed og den branche, som Deutsche Börse koncernen og SimCorp opererer i, samt på oplysninger, som Deutsche Börse har modtaget fra SimCorp (herunder med hensyn til prognoser udarbejdet af SimCorps ledelse med hensyn til SimCorps forventede fremtidige finansielle og driftsmæssige resultater) og/eller som er blevet uddraget af publikationer, rapporter og andre dokumenter udarbejdet af SimCorp og/eller Deutsche Börse koncernen og er ikke garantier for fremtidige resultater eller udviklinger og indebærer kendte og ukendte risici, usikkerheder og andre vigtige faktorer uden for Deutsche Börse koncernens, SimCorp koncernens eller den kombinerede Sammenlagte Koncerns kontrol, som kan medføre, at Deutsche Börse koncernens, SimCorps og/eller den Sammenlagte Koncerns faktiske resultater, præstationer eller resultater afviger væsentligt fra de fremtidige resultater, præstationer eller resultater, som er udtrykt eller antydet i sådanne fremadrettede udsagn.

Medmindre det kræves i henhold til lovgivning og regler, påtager hverken Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere sig nogen forpligtelse til at opdatere sådanne fremadrettede udsagn heri eller til at afspejle enhver ændring i deres respektive forventninger med hensyn hertil eller enhver ændring i de begivenheder, forhold eller omstændigheder, som et sådant udsagn er baseret på, og til at tilpasse dem til fremtidige begivenheder eller udviklinger.

Udelukkede jurisdiktioner

Tilbuddet fremsættes ikke, og SimCorp aktierne vil ikke blive accepteret fra eller på vegne af personer, i enhver jurisdiktion, hvor et sådan tilbud eller accept heraf ikke ville være i overensstemmelse med værdipapirlovgivningen eller andre love og bestemmelser i en sådan jurisdiktion (de "Udelukkede Jurisdiktioner"). Personer, der modtager denne meddelelse og/eller kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, er forpligtet til at tage behørigt hensyn til og overholde alle sådanne restriktioner og indhente alle nødvendige tilladelser, godkendelser eller samtykker. Hverken Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere påtager sig noget ansvar for nogen overtrædelse af sådanne restriktioner fra nogen person. Enhver person (herunder, men ikke begrænset til, depotforvaltere, nominees, og trustees), der har til hensigt at videresende denne meddelelse til en jurisdiktion uden for Danmark, bør orientere sig om lovgivningen i den relevante jurisdiktion, inden de foretager sig noget. Distributionen af denne meddelelse i andre jurisdiktioner end Danmark kan være begrænset ved lov, og derfor bør personer, der kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, informerer sig om og overholde sådanne restriktioner. Enhver manglende overholdelse af sådanne restriktioner kan udgøre en overtrædelse af lovgivning om værdipapirer og regler i en sådan jurisdiktion.

Information til SimCorp Aktionærer i USA

Tilbuddet er underlagt dansk lovgivning. Tilbuddet vedrører værdipapirer i et dansk selskab og er underlagt oplysningsforpligtelserne i henhold til dansk lovgivning, som på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra dem, der gælder i USA.

Tilbuddet fremsættes i USA i overensstemmelse med Section 14(e) og gældende bestemmelser i Regulation 14E bekendtgjort i U.S. Securities Exchange Act af 1934, som senere ændret ("Exchange Act"), med forbehold for "Tier II" undtagelser, der fremgår af rule 14-1(d) i Exhange Act og i øvrigt i henhold til danske lovkrav. I dette tilfælde, er Tilbuddet ikke underlagt Section 14(d)(1) i eller Regulation 14D bekendtgjort i Exchange Act. Tilbuddet er derfor underlagt oplysningskrav, som kan være anderledes end dem, der gælder i henhold til gældende amerikansk lovgivning, procedurer og praksis. Herudover er de finansielle oplysninger i denne meddelelse ikke udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med almindeligt anerkendte regnskabsprincipper i USA og kan derfor ikke nødvendigvis sammenlignes med finansielle oplysninger vedrørende amerikanske virksomheder.

Tilbuddet fremsættes til SimCorp aktionærer hjemmehørende i USA på samme vilkår og betingelser som dem, der gælder for andre SimCorp aktionærer, til hvem Tilbuddet fremsættes. Alle dokumenter, inklusive denne meddelelse, formidles til SimCorp aktionærer, der er hjemmehørende, har hjemsted eller har sædvanligt opholdssted i USA ("Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer"), på et grundlag, der med rimelighed kan sammenlignes med den metode, hvormed sådanne dokumenter er udleveret til andre SimCorp aktionærer.

Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer skal være opmærksomme på, at denne meddelelse, Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr. 2 og andre dokumenter vedrørende Tilbuddet, inklusive bilag, er udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med danske love og danske standarder, som kan afvige fra amerikanske love og amerikanske standarder. Herudover vil fremgangsmåden for at tilbyde værdipapirer og afregne vederlag, der skal betales til hver enkelt SimCorp aktionær, der accepterer Tilbuddet, være i henhold til gældende danske regler, der på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra de regler og fremgangsmåder, der er gældende for et købstilbud vedrørende værdipapirerne i et amerikansk indregistreret selskab, særligt for så vidt angår tilbagekaldelsesret, tidsplan for købstilbuddet, afviklingsprocedurer og betalingstidspunkt for værdipapirerne.

Det kan være vanskeligt for Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer at håndhæve visse rettigheder og krav, de måtte have i forbindelse med Tilbuddet i medfør af den amerikanske værdipapirlovgivning, idet Deutsche Börse og SimCorp er placeret i jurisdiktioner uden for USA, og nogle af eller alle deres respektive bestyrelses- og direktionsmedlemmer er hjemmehørende i jurisdiktioner uden for USA. Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer vil muligvis ikke kunne anlægge sag mod Deutsche Börse eller SimCorp og/eller deres respektive direktions- og bestyrelsesmedlemmer ved en ikke-amerikansk domstol for overtrædelse af amerikansk værdipapirlovgivning. Desuden kan det være, at det ikke er muligt at tvinge Deutsche Börse og SimCorp eller deres koncernforbundne selskaber til at underkaste sig en amerikansk domstols afgørelse.

I henhold til sædvanlig dansk praksis og i det omfang, det er tilladt i henhold til gældende lovgivning, herunder Rule 14e-5(b) i Exchange Act kan Deutsche Börse eller et af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller nominees eller mæglere for forannævnte (der agerer som agenter eller i lignende egenskab) til enhver tid foretage visse køb eller indgå aftale om køb af SimCorp aktier uden for USA ud over i henhold til Tilbuddet. Dette kan ske før eller i løbet af den periode, hvor Tilbuddet er åbent for accept. Sådanne køb kan ske enten i markedet til gældende kurser eller i private transaktioner til forhandlede priser. Hvis Deutsche Börse, eller et af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller nominees eller mæglere for forannævnte, inden gennemførelsen, erhverver SimCorp aktier til en højere pris end Tilbudsprisen, vil Deutsche Börse forhøje Tilbudsprisen tilsvarende som krævet i henhold til gældende lovgivning. Eventuelle oplysninger om sådanne køb vil blive offentliggjort gennem Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S og relevante elektroniske medier, hvis og i det omfang en sådan offentliggørelse kræves i henhold til gældende lovgivning. I øvrigt kan både Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc og Deutsche Bank AG og deres respektive tilknyttede selskaber som led i udøvelsen af deres sædvanlige forretningsaktiviteter foretage eller eje en lang række investeringer, herunder fungere som modparter i visse derivat- eller afdækningsaftaler og aktivt handle gælds- eller aktieinstrumenter (eller relaterede afledte finansielle instrumenter) samt andre typer finansielle instrumenter (herunder banklån) for egen regning og for deres kunders regning, og sådanne aktiviteter vedrørende investeringer og finansielle instrumenter kan omfatte værdipapirer og/eller instrumenter i SimCorp.