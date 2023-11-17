JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Jacquet Metals (Paris:JCQ):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of theoretical
October 31, 2023
22 707 209
32 473 038
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 707 209 shares is 32 072 945, taking into account the 400 093 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
JACQUET METALS