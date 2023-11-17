AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metals (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights

October 31, 2023

22 707 209

32 473 038

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 707 209 shares is 32 072 945, taking into account the 400 093 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231117070331/en/

JACQUET METALS

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Jacqu­­et Me­­tal S­­ervic­­e

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. US-Importpreise fallen überraschend kräftig - Zeichen für abebbende Inflationgestern, 14:56 Uhr · Reuters
  2. Chartcheck nach den Quartalszahlen
    Alibaba: Aufspaltung abgesagt - Aktie sackt abgestern, 16:19 Uhr · onvista
  3. Quartalszahlen Q4 für 22/23
    Siemens Energy: Die Zahlen sind da - Rekordauftragsbestand15. Nov. · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden