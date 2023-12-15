JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS S.A. (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical

voting rights November 30, 2023 22 497 209 32 263 270

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 497 209 shares is 31 970 943, taking into account the 292 327 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

The change in the total number of shares making up the capital compared with the previous monthly statement results from the decision of the Board of Directors which, at its meeting on November 7, 2023 and in accordance with the delegation granted to it by the General Meeting of June 30, 2023, cancelled 210 000 shares purchased for cancellation under the share buyback program.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231215718143/en/

JACQUET METALS S.A.