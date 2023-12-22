Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 15 December to 21 December 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/12/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,641
|
19.4511
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/12/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,824
|
19.9580
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/12/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.1479
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/12/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.4009
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/12/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,556
|
20.3013
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,021
|
20.0653
|
