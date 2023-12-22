AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 15 December to 21 December 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted average
price per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/12/2023

FR0013230612

1,641

19.4511

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/12/2023

FR0013230612

1,824

19.9580

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/12/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

20.1479

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/12/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

20.4009

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/12/2023

FR0013230612

1,556

20.3013

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9,021

20.0653

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231222962388/en/

