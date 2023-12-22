Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 15 December to 21 December 2023

Regulatory News:

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted average

price per day Market

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/12/2023 FR0013230612 1,641 19.4511 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/12/2023 FR0013230612 1,824 19.9580 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/12/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 20.1479 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/12/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 20.4009 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/12/2023 FR0013230612 1,556 20.3013 XPAR TOTAL 9,021 20.0653

