Groupe OKwind Announces Its Financial Calendar for 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Groupe OKwind (FR0013439627 - ALOKW) (Paris:ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2024 fiscal year.

Indicative financial calendar:

Events

Dates*

2023 Annual Sales

January 25, 2024

2023 Annual Results
and 2024 First Quarter Sales

April 23, 2024

Annual General Meeting

June 18, 2024

2024 Second Quarter and First Half Sales

July 24, 2024

2024 Half-Year Results
and 2024 Third Quarter Sales

October 16, 2024

(*) The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

About Groupe OKwind

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKwind develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKwind enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2022, Groupe OKwind generated consolidated revenues of ¬41.8 million and today has 200 employees, with more than 3,500 installations throughout France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117495600/en/

Groupe OKwind
Investor Relations
investors@okwind.fr

NewCap
Mathilde Bohin / Thomas Grojean
Investor Relations
okwind@newcap.eu
T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media Relations
okwind@newcap.eu
T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

