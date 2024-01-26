AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Jacquet Metals SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number
of shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights

December 31, 2023

22 497 209

32 263 510

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 497 209 shares is 31 970 037, taking into account the 293 473 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240126081897/en/

JACQUET METALS SA

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Jacqu­­et Me­­tal S­­ervic­­e

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Analyse von Verivox
    Zinsrückgang bei Festgeld beschleunigt sichgestern, 06:23 Uhr · dpa-AFX
  2. Zinsentscheid
    EZB belässt Leitzins im Euroraum bei 4,5 Prozentgestern, 14:39 Uhr · onvista
  3. onvista Mahlzeit 25.01.2024
    Tesla | IBM | Und ist AMD der größte KI-Profiteur?gestern, 12:56 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden