Jacquet Metals SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number
|
Number of theoretical
|
December 31, 2023
|
22 497 209
|
32 263 510
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 497 209 shares is 31 970 037, taking into account the 293 473 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
