TotalEnergies EP Gabon: 2023 Revenues

TotalEnergies EP Gabon (Paris:EC):

Main Financial Indicators

2023 2022 2023

vs.

2022 Average Brent Price $/b 82.6 101.3 -18% Average TotalEnergies EP Gabon crude price (1) $/b 77.5 94.2 -18% Crude oil production from fields operated by TotalEnergies EP Gabon kb/d (2) 15.8 15.8 - Sales volumes (3) Mb (4) 5.4 5.1 +6% Revenues (5) M$ 444 521 -15%

(1) The crude price calculation excludes profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contract, these barrels being handed over in kind to the host state. (2) kb/d: Thousand barrels per day. (excluding gas production) (3) Sales volumes excludes profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contract, these barrels being handed over in kind to the host state. (4) Mb: Million of barrels. (5) Revenue from hydrocarbon sales and services (transportation, processing and storage), including profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts.

2023 Revenues

Selling price

Over 2023 year, the average Brent price reached $82.6/b, down 18% compared to 2022 year ($101.3/b). In this environment of bearish oil prices, the average selling price of the quality of crude oil marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon amounted to $77.5/b in 2023, down 18% compared to 2022 ($94.2/b).

Production

The TotalEnergies EP Gabon crude oil production amounted to 15.8 kb/d in 2023, stable compared to previous year, improved operational efficiency and confirmed first positive results from the well intervention campaign having offset the natural decline of the fields.

Revenues

In 2023, the revenues amounted $444 million, down 15% compared to 2022 ($521 million). This variation reflects the selling average price decline over the period (-18%), partially offset by the increase of crude oil grade marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon (+6%).

About TotalEnergies EP Gabon

TotalEnergies EP Gabon is 58.28% owned by TotalEnergies SE, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by the public.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies Company" and "Company" appearing in this document are used to refer to TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that TotalEnergies SE controls directly or indirectly. Similarly, the terms "we", "us", "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE holds a stake directly or indirectly are separate and autonomous legal persons. TotalEnergies SE cannot be held liable for acts or omissions emanating from these companies.

This document may contain forward-looking statements. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are dependent on risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries undertakes or assumes any commitment or responsibility to investors or any other stakeholder to update or revise, in particular as a result of new information or future events, any or all of the statements, forward-looking information, trends or objectives contained in this document. Information regarding risk factors that could have a material adverse effect on TotalEnergies' financial results or operations is also available in the most up-to-date versions of the Universal Registration Document filed by TotalEnergies SE with the Autorité des marchés financiers and Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

