Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 23 February 2024 to 29 February 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/02/2024 FR0013230612 1,916 20.9854 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/02/2024 FR0013230612 1,490 20.7383 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/02/2024 FR0013230612 1,228 20.4996 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/02/2024 FR0013230612 2,006 20.4937 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/02/2024 FR0013230612 2,350 20.8291 XPAR TOTAL 8,990 20.7275

