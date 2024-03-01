Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 23 February 2024 to 29 February 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,916
|
20.9854
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,490
|
20.7383
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,228
|
20.4996
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,006
|
20.4937
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,350
|
20.8291
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
8,990
|
20.7275
|
