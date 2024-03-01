AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 23 February 2024 to 29 February 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/02/2024

FR0013230612

1,916

20.9854

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/02/2024

FR0013230612

1,490

20.7383

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/02/2024

FR0013230612

1,228

20.4996

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/02/2024

FR0013230612

2,006

20.4937

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/02/2024

FR0013230612

2,350

20.8291

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8,990

20.7275

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301869977/en/

Tikehau Capital

